Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout, the London Curveball and the Krack It! Kolsch.
Confused? Then, you haven't been to Jackson Street Brewing. Brewmaster Dave Winslow is like a mad scientist in ways of making you tipsy.
His 605 Fifth St. taproom has been named the Siouxland's Choice for favorite brewery.
If coffee's your drug of choice, Stone Bru, 4243 Gordon Drive, tops the list for overcaffeinated Weekender readers.
Yeah, we know what you're thinking. A tee-totaling Weekender reader actually exists! Well, we haven't met any, so let's go back to our hazy comfort zone.
History nerds can appreciate the cool architecture along Sioux City's historical Fourth St. district. Who are we kidding? Looking at architecture takes up five minutes of time. We'll spend the rest of the night at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., which is the Siouxland's Choice for favorite Historic bar.
Let's say you're at B.A.'s, hankering for a martini? Simply go across the street to M's on 4th, 1021 Fourth St. to get in touch with your inner James Bond. Do you like your cocktail shaken or stirred? Either way, Weekender readers prefer it from M's martini masters. Vern, Melis and their crew also took home top honors for best wine list.
OK, we may be splitting hairs here. But The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St., came out on top in the Siouxland's Choice mixed drink category. What's the difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink, beyond choice of glassware? We don't know but we're sure The Diving Elk's Austin Foster does.
Wanna change of scenery, like the other side of Fourth Street? Weekender readers did. That's why they chose Blue Ribbon Tap, 415 Pearl St., as their favorite non-Historic Fourth St. bar.
Remember on "Mad Men," when people had portable bars at home? Or on the "Dick Van Dyke Show" or "I Love Lucy?" Chances are these people would have to go a liquor store to pick up a bottle of hooch. Who knew? Weekender readers apparently did. That's why they chose Hy-Vee (various locations) as their favorite places to purchase something both potent and portable.