Two dozen area performers will take the stage at the historic Akron Opera House, 151 Reed St., for "All Shook Up," a musical inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. April 13, 14 and 15; and 2 p.m. April 16.

"All Shook Up" takes place in 1955 and loosely based on Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." The musical will include such Elvis-related songs as "Hound Dog," "Don't Be Cruel" and "Heartbreak Hotel."

"We are excited to present 'All Shook Up' for the first time on the Akron Opera House stage," director Val Philips said. "The cast features a range of talented performers, including a number of cast members who are new to the performances at the Opera House."