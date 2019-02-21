BEST LOCAL SIOUX-LEBRITY
1. Ron Demers
2. Moose & Google
3. Travis Morgan
BEST PLACE TO DANCE
1. Anthem
2. The Marquee
3. Doxx Warehouse Bar
CASINO
1. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
2. WinnaVegas Casino Resort
3. Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
ENTERTAINMENT/SPORTS VENUE
1. Battery Park
2. Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
3. Tyson Events Center
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
1. LaunchPAD Children's Museum
2. Drop Zone Family Fun Center
3. Cone Park
GOLF COURSE
1. Whispering Creek Golf Club
2. Sun Valley Golf Course
3. Covington Links Golf Course
LIVE THEATRE
1. Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
2. Sioux City Community Theatre
3. Lamb Arts Regional Theatre
LOCAL COUNTRY OR ACOUSTIC BAND
1. Lil' Red and the Medicated Moose Band
2. Spencer Aspleaf
3. The Gary and Dani Show
LOCAL HIP-HOP ARTIST OR DJ
1. DAD
2. J. Solomon
3. Warren Peece
LOCAL ROCK/METAL BAND
1. Devour Once Dead
2. Calling Grace
3. Arch Your Back Girl
LOCAL SPORTS TEAM
1. Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Team
2. Sioux City Bandits
3. Sioux City Explorers
MUSEUM/ART GALLERY
1. Sioux City Art Center
2. Sioux City Public Museum
3. LaunchPAD Children's Museum
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT
1. Saturday in the Park
2. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
3. Midwest Metal Massacre
WATER PARK
1. Wild Water West Waterpark
2. (TIED) Kellen Ponderosa LLC
2. (TIED) King's Pointe Resort
3. Bridges Bay Resort