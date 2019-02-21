Try 1 month for 99¢

BEST LOCAL SIOUX-LEBRITY

1. Ron Demers

2. Moose & Google

3. Travis Morgan

BEST PLACE TO DANCE

1. Anthem

2. The Marquee

3. Doxx Warehouse Bar

CASINO

1. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

2. WinnaVegas Casino Resort

3. Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

ENTERTAINMENT/SPORTS VENUE

1. Battery Park

2. Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

3. Tyson Events Center

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

1. LaunchPAD Children's Museum

2. Drop Zone Family Fun Center

3. Cone Park

GOLF COURSE

1. Whispering Creek Golf Club

2. Sun Valley Golf Course

3. Covington Links Golf Course

LIVE THEATRE

1. Sioux City Orpheum Theatre

2. Sioux City Community Theatre

3. Lamb Arts Regional Theatre

LOCAL COUNTRY OR ACOUSTIC BAND

1. Lil' Red and the Medicated Moose Band

2. Spencer Aspleaf

3. The Gary and Dani Show

LOCAL HIP-HOP ARTIST OR DJ

1. DAD

2. J. Solomon

3. Warren Peece

LOCAL ROCK/METAL BAND

1. Devour Once Dead

2. Calling Grace

3. Arch Your Back Girl

LOCAL SPORTS TEAM

1. Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Team

2. Sioux City Bandits

3. Sioux City Explorers

MUSEUM/ART GALLERY

1. Sioux City Art Center

2. Sioux City Public Museum

3. LaunchPAD Children's Museum

OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/EVENT

1. Saturday in the Park

2. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

3. Midwest Metal Massacre

WATER PARK

1. Wild Water West Waterpark

2. (TIED) Kellen Ponderosa LLC

2. (TIED) King's Pointe Resort

3. Bridges Bay Resort

Weekender Writer

