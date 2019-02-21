With a growing number of live music venues, festivals and shows, there is always something to do in Sioux City these days; there is never a dull week.
In a new category debuting this year, KTIV's Chief Meteorologist, Ron Demers took top honors in the "Best Local Sioux-lebrity/Local Celebrity" category, besting others like Moose & Google, Travis Morgan, Tony and Candace and Bruce Miller.
For "Best Place to Dance," you voted for Anthem. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City also won for best "Casino" and Battery Park won for best "Entertainment/Sports Venue." Each of these is located at 111 Third St.
Topping off the list of "Family Entertainment" finalists is the LaunchPAD Children's Museum (623 Pearl St.). Bring the kiddos out to LaunchPAD for a day of learning and enjoyment; you won't be disappointed once you see them having a fun time.
However, speaking of museums, the Sioux City Art Center (225 Nebraska St.) squeaked out a win over the Sioux City Public Museum in the "Museum/Art Gallery" category.
Do you enjoy spending your days from spring to fall out on the green hitting hole-pocked balls? Well, the winner in the "Golf Course" category shouldn't surprise you. In the top of that pack, Whispering Creek Golf Club (6500 Whispering Creek Drive) snagged the win.
The most beautiful theatre in the area won top place for best "Live Theatre." The Sioux City Orpheum won with the most votes in the category.
The "Local Country or Acoustic Band" category was dominated by Lil' Red and the Medicated Moose Band, which just came out with it's debut CD, "Stories."
DAD, or Dope Ass Dudes, maintained its hold on first place in the "Local Hip-Hop Artist or DJ" group. DAD won the same award during last year's Siouxland's Choice Awards.
"Local Rock/Metal Band" winners, Devour Once Dead, are once again on top after a year of not placing. The band's fans rallied for it and successfully got the band another win.
Congratulations are in order for the Sioux City Musketeers Hockey Team for a win as the best "Local Sports Team" category, besting the Bandits and the Explorers.
Another win reprisal has happened in the category for best "Outdoor Festival/Live Music Event." Saturday in the Park has once again walked away from the Siouxland's Choice Awards with top honors.
The last category in the entertainment section of the awards is also the wettest. The best "Water Park" goes to Wild Water West Waterpark (26767 466th Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota).