Eternal of the West Coast Killa Beez brings a taste of Wu-Tang to Club Riviera

"I bust my ass to make it; to provide for my family. I've always been a leader; the one to take charge and put ideas together. I want people in the future to say that I was the guy that was real; the guy that looks out for the little dude. I'm approachable. I'm a regular dude. I want to get local artists to open my shows. That's just who I am; I've never experienced that with anyone, so I wanted to be different. It's all about not biting the hand that feeds you."

Eternal believes young MCs just getting into the game could use a bit of advice before jumping in fully.

"Stay independent," said the MC. "Own all your publishing. That's where the money's at; in the publishing. Everybody wants to be cocky today and call themselves rappers, but they need to put in the work. I remember selling tapes at malls and passing out flyers. People need to keep it in the street, rock as many stages as they can and be heard by as many people as possible. If someone offers you the opportunity to perform, just rock it; crush it."

Sioux Cityans can expect a taste of Wu-Tang's legacy when Eternal stops by Club Riviera on Nov. 9.

"I'm about to bring that raw Wu-Tang style," he said. "If you're a fan of Wu-Tang, a fan of lyricism, I'm about to bring it. I'm going to give fans a bomb-ass show. I'm going to take they asses back to the days of 'Shaolin.' I'll break out my sword and start slicin' and dicin'. This is going to be real; none of that mumble-rap or skinny jeans. The lyrics will touch the mind and the heart. You are going to leave that place saying that's the realest (expletive) you've ever heard."

