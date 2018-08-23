My morning routine always ends the same way – I try and get my shoes on as the dog jumps all over me, as though trying to coerce me with cuteness not to leave, or at least slow the process of me leaving. One cloudy and dark morning not long ago, I saw a Facebook messenger notification on my phone just as I finished the shoe thing.
“Myra sent you a message request.”
This being a cruelly early part of the morning (about 7:40), my critical thinking skills and memory were lacking.
Perhaps I didn’t remember that great aunt Myra and I had been Facebook friends for years. Or maybe Myra got a new Facebook page and wanted to message me for some reason.
More likely, I thought subconsciously, “This is another one of those things where you’re out of the loop, Mason. Don’t ask questions, it’ll make you look like a simpleton. Just go along with it.”
I accepted her request, and Myra's message only said "Hello." I replied with a jaunty “Hello Myra, how are you?”
Her seemingly authentic reply was that she was doing well – and by the way, had I received my mega bonus?
Mega bonus?
I wanted to maintain my flimsy façade of someone who knows what’s going on. But I was confused – was she talking about those bonuses that some firms handed out last Christmas, when the higher-ups were celebrating the tax law? I didn’t get one of those.
And it’s August.
So I asked what she meant. Her reply was as strident as it was bewildering: “I meant the cash donated to randomly selected people by the PokerStar Mega Bonus Association to help and support people financially.”
She followed this with: “Do you have any clue?”
I was panicked, and no, I did not have a clue. Ashamed though I am to have thought this, I initially figured great aunt Myra had gotten herself wrapped up in some kind of pyramid scheme or lottery scam aimed at older people, where you "win" lottery money despite not having purchased a ticket.
Had I contemplated further, I might have recalled that Myra is, at her 78 years, sharp as a whip. She’s the only of grandma’s sisters who uses a smartphone and knows how to text, in addition to using Facebook. She would never have fallen for some swindle.
But I didn’t think of that. So I sent a screenshot of the conversation to my mother, hoping she could provide some help.
“She got hacked,” my mother responded. “Just delete it.”
Suddenly this jarring conversation came into clarity. In a way, I was deeply relieved that Myra's Facebook had been hacked: It meant that she didn’t get herself into something shady, and she hadn’t wired money to Belorussian gangsters to redeem some supposed lottery winnings. Maybe I wasn’t so very clueless after all.
But I still wanted to interact with this Fake Myra. So I replied that I’m not that hard up for money, and asked how her pretend husband was doing.
“Am so confused you haven’t gotten yours?” Fake Myra wrote. “Let me explain. I got $100,000 delivered to me in cash!!”
I would’ve thought my mother or somebody would have told me if Real Myra had won that kind of money.
“But I saw your name on the winners list of people entitle to the cash bonus," Fake Myra continued. "I think you should contact the AGENT to claim your own money, do you know how to do that?”
I replied again that I didn’t really want the money. Fake Myra got aggressive.
“What do you mean? Are you kidding me, or what?”
As Fake Myra’s pretend relative, I warned her that she could wind up serving a long time for wire fraud. Whether to appease me or convince me of how legal this all was, she sent me a photo of several stacks of $100 bills, carelessly piled atop a dirty-looking manila envelope in a dimly lit room.
Without any context to the photo, a person would assume that Fake Myra was doing quite well slinging pills.
Again I warned Fake Myra that, at her pretend age, a wire fraud conviction could leave her behind bars for the rest of her life, and I suggested she get into some other line of work. She replied with a long screed that I didn’t really read.
“This was what I got delivered to me in cash I took a picture of it and quickly took it to the bank and had the bank manager verify the money is real not fake I am so happy I can quickly pay off all my old bills and save up some in the bank and I’m planning on investment because I think it’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity and I don’t want to mess it up.”
A once-in-a lifetime opportunity indeed. Also, perhaps too many thoughts and too little punctuation.
Later in the day, I saw some of Real Myra’s Facebook friends post about the messages they also received from her hacked Facebook account. I don’t think any of them tried to engage Fake Myra as I did.
The following day I texted Real Myra to ask about what happened. She apparently took it in stride, and certainly was more cheery than Fake Myra was.
“I guess I confused quite a few people,” she said.
She went to Radio Shack that day and got the whole Facebook mess straightened out.