In a Sioux City Public Library conference room one hot Thursday afternoon, John Yurek sprawled out his collection of photo albums, news clippings, handwritten notes, books, artifacts and other research materials from a time long passed.
He thumbed through pages of more than 140 black-and-white photographs of people dressed in fine clothing and driving around on vintage motorcycles in Sioux City, among other images. He tells me they’re from 1914 to 1921; the man frequently shown in many of those snapshots is his grandfather, Harold Viall, who was also the person behind the lens taking the photos. Yurek was given this family photo album sometime in the 1990s by his aunt. Little did he know this particular heirloom would trigger decades’ worth of research and inspire him to one day write a book about his findings.
Yurek calls his body of work the Harley Harold Collection, named after his grandfather and the famous motorcycle model. Before he got his hands on the photo album, Yurek knew his grandpa was a motorcycle enthusiast, especially Harley-Davidsons. In fact, Viall was the person who first introduced a then eight-year-old Yurek to motorbikes.
What he didn’t know about what his grandfather’s interests in photography. The old photographs depict folks driving around the countryside of Sioux City. Curious of the models of bikes found in the old album, Yurek took his collection to Easyriders, a motorcycle lifestyle magazine.
“I called ‘em up and say, hey, I got this collection,” said Yurek, who currently resides in Logan, Iowa. “Keith Ball was the editor there and he kind of let me know what I had. I had just gotten the collection. Showed him the whole thing. He had a couple of his staff with him and I go, ‘Keith! Look at this! Thirteen motorcycle mommas.’ He goes, ‘Let me correct you here. Those aren’t mommas. Those are maidens.’”
Yurek, a seasoned rider, learned something new. The terminology was a lot different from what he had been brought up with. The more details that were uncovered, the more curious Yurek became. His photos were kept in good condition with many of the negatives still intact. About 14 years ago, Yurek lugged his collection of photographs to the Antiques Roadshow in St. Paul, Minnesota, for an appraisal.
“They appraised the collection then at $32,000,” he said. “I think the market has shrunk [since then]. I wasn’t looking to sell. Just curious.”
Curious, indeed. The retiree has spent a great deal of time sharing his collection with experts in hopes that they may help him identify the motorcycles, the people and the action taking place in those images. Yurek said he met with an archive director at Harley-Davidson to see if they might know a thing or two.
Of course, it was only a matter of time before he would stumble across other artifacts to support his collection. One item in particular was a full-page Indian Motorcycle ad he found in a 1920 sporting goods magazine sitting on an old coffee table in Le Mars, Iowa. Yurek was drawn to the advertisement of what looked like a hand-drawn image of a rider taking a photo of his bike against a forested backdrop. The perfect image for this Siouxlander to discover.
“I loved the ad,” he said. “I went, ‘Geez, I gotta find more of this stuff!’ I started going through antique stores, going through magazines. Sometimes I even found stories. It just attracted me to the whole history of motorcycles. I just fell in love with it.”
Driven by a desire to learn more about his family and those now-antique motorcycles, Yurek would scour microfilm at the Sioux City Public Library and analyze old press clippings about anything related to Sioux City’s history with motorcycles. What began as a curiosity for his family history soon transformed into an expansive and spiraling journey, ultimately leading to a loose connection to Al Capone.
Yurek just happened upon that last detail. While reading a copy of Robert J. Schoenberg’s “Mr. Capone: The Real - and Complete - Story of Al Capone,” Yurek found a name that stuck out: Hart. He revisited his research documents. He swore he recognized that name. Sure enough he found it in an article. Richard Hart was his name. Some called him “Two Gun” Hart. He was the eldest brother of the famous Chicago mobster.
It couldn’t be just a coincidence, he thought. And the timeline makes too much sense. Plus, Sioux City was known as “Little Chicago” during the Prohibition era, serving as a home for Capone and the mob. But what was the connection? The article in which Hart was mentioned in Yurek’s sprawling collection detailed a death of someone by the name of Rudolph “Rudy” Kruck, a good friend of his grandfather’s and a well-known motorcycle and automobile racer. Both Kruck and Viall were involved in one of the first, official motorcycle clubs ever organized in Sioux City.
“That fit in with what I had been collecting all these years,” he said.
Per Yurek’s notes on Kruck’s death: Victim succumbs to skull injury […] Alleged assailant of Rudy Kruck being held by police […] Well-known automobile racer, race promoter died Wednesday afternoon […] Kruck was known throughout the Midwest for his prowess as an automobile racer […] Bartley Jones admits he struck Kruck in brawl. Kruck regained consciousness enough to recognize relatives and friends late in the evening after being in coma for more than 12 hours. Kruck’s condition was too critical to permit the taking of x-ray photographs.
Somehow Kruck got mixed up in a fight at diner and would later die from his injuries. Hart walked away from the ordeal. Yurek claims another guy took the heat. “Hart was involved,” he said. “In fact Hart picked him up off the floor and put him in a chair. Can you imagine that? (Kruck) was just an innocent bystander. He had just closed his shop and went to get something to eat. That’s what I’m assuming. It was after midnight, and nothing good happens after midnight.”
Is there more to Yurek's collection? He seems to think so. Now the hard part is compiling his research (there is much more left out of this particular article) into a "coffee table book" for others to marvel at. Now that he's retired, he has the time to do so if he wanted.
Yurek reflected on his discoveries and his plight to unveil a project, "I just started digging into it. It's probably bigger than it should be. It grabbed a hold of me and I just went with it."