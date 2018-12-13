While cruising the internet for interesting topics, I stopped at "The History Place" to see what happened during this week in history. The birthday section stood out; especially the first one on the list for Heinrich Heine. I hope you find this to be interesting and informative, as many of these people had a major impact in the world long before we were here.
Dec. 13, 1797 - Heinrich Heine was born in Düsseldorf, Germany. He was thoroughly against the banning and destruction of books. He is quoted as saying, “Where books are burned, human beings are destined to be burned, too.” His words came true in his birth country during Nazi reign in World War II.
Dec. 13, 1818 – Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Mary Todd would become the wife of President Abraham Lincoln.
Dec. 13, 1835 – Phillips Brooks, the writer of the popular Christmas song, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” was born in Boston, Mass.
Dec. 14, 1503 – Prophetic writer Nostradamus was born in St. Remy, France. He would go on to write predictive works and his name would become legendary.
Dec. 14, 1896 – Born in Alameda, California, General James Doolittle went on to lead the first air raid against mainland Japan in World War II using B-25 bombers.
Dec. 15, 1832 – In Dijon, France, Alexandre Eiffel was born. He went on to design the Eiffel Tower in France and helped design the Statue of Liberty.
Dec. 16, 1770 – In Bonn, Germany, Ludwig van Beethoven was born. To this day, he is considered one of the greatest composers of all time. He was completely deaf by the end of his career, yet would still conduct his pieces in front of adoring crowds.
Dec. 16, 1901 – Born in Philadelphia, Margaret Mead studied primitive cultures in the Southwest Pacific. She had strong views and would speak out on social issues like population control, world hunger and women’s rights.
Dec. 17, 1760 – In Plympton, Massachusetts, Deborah Sampson was born. She went undercover as a man in order to fight during the American Revolution. After being injured and found out as a female, she was discharged from the army.
Dec. 17, 1807 – Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, John Greenleaf Whittier was an abolitionist and a poet.
Dec. 18, 1913 – Born in Lubeck, Germany, Willy Brandt became West German Chancellor in 1969. During the Nazi-reign in Germany, he was exiled. He fought the ideals of Nazism and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1971 after soothing relations between East and West Germany.
Dec. 19, 1790 – In Bath, England, William Perry was born. This British explorer focused on the Arctic and tried three times to find a Northwest Passage.
Dec. 19, 1875 – Born in New Canton, Virginia, Carter Woodson was an advocate for African Americans and education. He brought black studies to universities across America.
