Festival of Trees evergreens will draw oohs and aahs from even the biggest Grinches

ART FORM WITH A CANVAS THAT SHEDS NEEDLES

For non-"Doctor Who" fans, there will be 73 other specially designed holiday trees inside the Ho-Chunk Centre's atrium. Plus you have until 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 to make a bid for the tree of your dreams. That's when the live auction will be taking place.

Over the past 26 years, the Festival of Trees has raised more than $385,000 for local nonprofit organizations, auctioning off artistic trees, according to the event's co-chair, Tom Molstad.

"This year, our proceeds will be going towards Lila Mae's House, which assists victims of human trafficking," he said.

GIVING TO A GOOD CAUSE

In addition, the Festival of Trees will have a Giving Tree for people wanting to take a card from a special tree, purchase the item on the card and return it to the tree. Lila Mae's House will then be able to use the item.

Molstad has been involved with the holiday display for the past 25 years. His fellow co-chair, Sioux City-based clinical therapist Rosie Stronck, has been involved since the very beginning.

"We've had generations of families who consider the Festival of Trees to be an annual holiday tradition," he said. "That's a nice feeling."