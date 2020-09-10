Final Say: Comparing the Marvel and DC comics universes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvel or DC? Which is better when it comes to adapting comics?

I don’t think it’s fair to compare them just to see what’s better. Both companies have their strengths and weaknesses … and share similar characters.

But the Marvel Cinematic Universe is better right? I don’t know what it is but it seems that Marvel does a better job with bringing beloved characters to life on the silver screen.

With DC it’s almost a hit or miss with the movies. The only live-action movies DC made that I thought were good were "Wonder Woman" and "Shazam."

I think that's because the characters were handled well -- especially Shazam, because of the lore behind the character and how under it all Shazam (or Captain Marvel, as he was originally called) is just a kid. So it can be goofy at times, but also serious.

Marvel, I find it hard to find a movie or character that I didn’t like, or I thought was bad… well at least for the MCU, I can’t really say the same for the Marvel movies done by outside studios.

The only Marvel movies that weren't part of the MCU that I liked were the "Deadpool" movies, "Venom" and "Into the Spider-Verse."