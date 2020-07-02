Final Say: Fourth of July memories

I could have been a part of this elaborate plan to stop people from driving too fast around the street because this guy unrolled this cylinder of firecrackers across his driveway and street and proceeded to light it.

Every year he did this and it was one of the loudest noses one heard on the Fourth.

And here I thought my family was bad with the packs upon packs of the “water dynamite” because we found it amusing to see how high a jug of water can jump with the waterproof firecrackers.

Or my older brother, dad and I would keep filling up an old ice cream bucket just to see how much water got out all over the driveway.

Day time fireworks

While waiting for the sky to turn dark, there really wasn’t anything that consumed me more than chasing after colorful paper parachutes after they were launched into the blue sky. I remember watching as the single-shot went up and having to run around the front yard trying to see where it was going to land.

One was easy to keep track of … but try going after 100 of them -- I’m not sure if it was that many, but running all over the neighborhood made it feel that there were too many to count.