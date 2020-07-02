Final Say: Fourth of July memories

Did anyone else try to copy the “you’re watching the Disney Channel” using sparklers or morning glories? And laugh as the light faded away too quickly with each quick movement?
Or kick little colored smoke bombs up and down the driveway? Watching as lines of color appear as it rolled around. OK, that might be a little dangerous, kids don’t try that!
The Fourth of July means different things to different people. For me, the Fourth is a time I can be with family and watch the street and sky light up.
The Fourth of July was this wondrous time when I was a kid. It fixed my eyes up at the black sky as light exploded all over.
I still enjoy fireworks, but the Fourth of July gives me a chance to be with my family. Because it’s one of the few days out of the year where I willingly go outside, and not caring if I remained pale or had my skin match that of a lobster.
As an adult, I may have moved past some of the things I did -- not the kicking and coloring the driveway with smoke bombs, because I still do that -- but watching some of the things going off on the ground.
Firecrackers and water dynamite
Now I’m not sure why this was a thing in the neighborhood, or why someone would ever buy a huge roll of firecrackers, especially since the fireworks store most people bought fireworks from gave you so many of them for free.
I could have been a part of this elaborate plan to stop people from driving too fast around the street because this guy unrolled this cylinder of firecrackers across his driveway and street and proceeded to light it.
Every year he did this and it was one of the loudest noses one heard on the Fourth.
And here I thought my family was bad with the packs upon packs of the “water dynamite” because we found it amusing to see how high a jug of water can jump with the waterproof firecrackers.
Or my older brother, dad and I would keep filling up an old ice cream bucket just to see how much water got out all over the driveway.
Day time fireworks
While waiting for the sky to turn dark, there really wasn’t anything that consumed me more than chasing after colorful paper parachutes after they were launched into the blue sky. I remember watching as the single-shot went up and having to run around the front yard trying to see where it was going to land.
One was easy to keep track of … but try going after 100 of them -- I’m not sure if it was that many, but running all over the neighborhood made it feel that there were too many to count.
Growing up, parachutes were some of my favorite fireworks, not to mention that they were some of the only fireworks that I could light on my own without my parents worrying about blowing up in my face.
Smoke bombs and annoying my mother with art
Now how can I annoy my mom with artwork? Well by kicking those multi-colored smoke bombs all over the driveway.
Part of her worried about the heat hurting both my feet and my brother's feet. However, it still annoyed her to see the driveway become a rainbow of dotted lines running up from our garage all the way down to the street.
I stopped doing this as I grew up, but no, I will still do this given the chance to. However, I will say this, don’t actually do this because kicking fireworks, even smoke bombs could end up doing a lot of harm if one is not careful.
