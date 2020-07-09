Final Say: Games ease the game of life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s understandable if people want to avoid crowds as much as possible. These are uncertain times. People tend to fear the unknown, not knowing what is going to happen next.

It’s OK to go out and do things just to have some semblance of normality. It’s OK to stay home as much as one can.

Now I’m not going to lie, as an introvert, I don’t tend to get out much. So I don’t need an excuse to stay home and further my baking skills or just being a nerd and playing video games all weekend long.

Sure, it can be lonely at times, but I am perfectly comfortable with not going out unless I need to. With everything going on, it might be hard to go out when I want to since most places around the area had to close.

As places start to reopen, I hope to leave my cave and explore Sioux City since I haven’t been able to do so since moving down here. Maybe one day I’ll be comfortable and feel safe around crowds.

Right now, I’m perfectly content with a bottle of wine and my video games. I would quickly run through the day climbing buildings and exploring Italy with "Assassin’s Creed" or run through worlds based on Disney, and now Pixar, movies beating people up with a giant key.