My Pixar Coffee Break column spurred quite the discussion last week. It also sparked an equal amount of confusion.
Gathering review scores from places like IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, I painstakingly averaged and ranked all 19 available Pixar movies (excluding the 20th film, "Incredibles 2," out in theaters now). I ranked them from worst to best based upon those averages and also included a paragraph of my thoughts for each entry. It. Took. Forever.
The results, I felt, were fair. I didn't necessarily agree with each placement, mind you. But that wasn't the biggest problem. The biggest problem was that everyone who read it thought the list was a personal ranking. This was not the case.
Granted, this was my fault for not making it absolutely clear. To remedy this horrible predicament, I would like to finally list my all-time favorites. That way everyone can stop crying about my perfectly awesome list I worked so hard at.
Here you go:
#5 - 'Toy Story'
Honestly this feels like a shoe in for every list. But as much as I try to weigh other Pixar films against "Toy Story," I always find myself favoring it above others like "Inside Out" and "Monster's Inc." (the latter of which almost took this very spot). Pixar's first feature-length project will always be a nostalgic trip for me. I love the toy designs, the characters, the top notch voice acting and (don't judge me) Randy Newman soundtrack.
#4 - 'Ratatouille'
This was the Pixar movie I never expected to like. Early previews were kind of... blah? In fact, I never even saw "Ratatouille" in theaters; I received the DVD as an Easter gift from my mother. Strangely enough, I didn't like it at first. But I found myself watching it again and again, each time becoming more mesmerized by the energetic animation and unconventional yet heartwarming story. I also think "Ratatouille" has one of the best endings in a Pixar film. Hands down.
#3 - 'The Incredibles'
Revisiting this film a while back, I quickly noticed just how dated the animation had become. Some of those backgrounds and textures look pretty bad to today's standards. But that's not why I return to "The Incredibles." I love this movie for its characters, surprising action sequences and its homages to old spy films. I never once expected Pixar to make an action film that was every bit as exciting as a live action film of the same caliber.
#2 - 'Coco'
I only recently saw "Coco" and I can say without a shred of doubt that it is one of my all-time favorites. As expected, the animation is gorgeous. Seeing this film has made me realize just how far the studio has grown from a technical standpoint. "Coco" also proved that Pixar can still make quality, standalone films. The music was brilliant and the ideas were well-defined -- it's just so good.
#1 - 'Up'
I kind of spoiled the No. 1 spot in my Coffee Break, but in case you forgot, I absolutely love this movie. "Up" started off the strongest of any Pixar movie to date. In just 20 minutes, we're introduced to our main character and the eventual love of his life. They start off as children and we have a bit of expository dialogue, but then the script takes a break and allows Michael Giacchino's score and the subsequent imagery to tell the story of a couple's life. We watch them grow old together. It's a poignant moment that will stick with you for a long time. The rest of the film is an oddball adventure flick. It's hard to explain why this film resonates with me so much, but I can't get enough of "Up." Until another Pixar film rolls along that's better than "Up," this film will remain my all-time favorite.