It is finally over; another edition of the Siouxland’s Choice Awards has been put to bed…the paper is printed and I don’t have to think of this daunting task for nearly another year.
Being my first Choice Awards at The Weekender, I felt like I was in over my head, so I sought out a bit of help as to how to put the edition together from former Weekender writer, Christopher Braunschweig. Braunschweig had some sage advice, seeing as he has written four of these issues in the past.
“Siouxland’s Choice Awards is a bitch,” said Braunschweig. “I very strongly encourage you to set some extra time for yourself to work on that stuff. You will have to work ahead most likely.
“What I used to do was write a roundup for each grouping and list off the first place winners in kind of a light-hearted and fun way. Then I would pick out standalone stories from winners and write profiles/reactions about them. Q&As will be your best friend for some of these. Quick and dirty. Keep the questions simple and direct.”
Now that I knew how the former writer did this issue, I was ready to knock one out myself (and with the always valuable help of Earl Horlyk).
A normal issue of The Weekender usually takes 40 to 60 hours of my week. I’m guessing when this issue is all said and done, I will have worked on it for over 100 hours over the course of the last several weeks while simultaneously publishing other normal issues.
When looking at the list of categories, I notice there are some that we don't vote on in the Choice Awards even though we really should. Some of these categories include:
- Local Comedian
- Funniest Story that was originally Meant to Be Serious
- Most Serious Story that was originally Meant to Be Funny
- Story with the Most Blow Back
- Best Small Entertainment Venue
- Best Brewery that is Actually a Brewery
- Best Weekender Advertisement Guy
- Longest Hair at The Weekender (Something I could actually win!)
- Most Snarky Writer
- Best Last-Minute-Before-Deadline Story
- Most Anxiety-Ridden Weekender Writer
- Worst Entertainment Venue
- Worst Entertainment Event
- Most Expensive and Overrated Restaurant
- Cheapest and Most Underrated Restaurant
- Bar with the Drunkest Patrons
- Loudest Journal Employee
- Best Reaction to Early Deadlines
- Restaurant with the Most Questionable Wait Staff
- Most Uncleanly Movie Theater
- Best Sioux City Stripper
- Most Dangerous Bar in Town
- Best Alternative Entertainment Venue
- Best Sioux City Chef
- Dirtiest Pool in Sioux City
All I know right now is that I’m ready for a week-long nap with my phone on silent. Thank you to all of the readers, and congratulations to all the winners.
Stay tuned to next week's print edition for interviews with other winners of the 2019 Siouxland's Choice Awards.