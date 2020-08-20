FINAL SAY: School starts, but I'm not starting with it

It felt uncomfortable entering that class after the lesson started. Thankfully, I had lots of time between that one and my next class.

Those long breaks between were a plus and, because a lot of my classes were spread out, I could take naps throughout the day. That was a great stress reliever. Why don't they let high schoolers take naps? That should be a thing.

Even a short nap feels so nice between classes. Being able to have naps in college is one of the best feelings ever.

Whether it's in a dorm, apartment, the basement of the student union building or the library, college students can find a place to shut their eyes for a while.

College also introduced me to daily coffee.

Since I worked in a campus coffee shop, I was allowed to get something to get me through most of my classes. Granted, I couldn't make anything fancy, but I was still able to get my caffeine fix.

Because coffee is truly the elixir of life, it helped get me through school.

Now that I'm out, I've had to learn how to be an adult...and pay back student loans.