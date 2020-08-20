FINAL SAY: School starts, but I'm not starting with it

It’s so weird that I won’t be going back to school this year.
From elementary school to my four-and-one-half years in college, I’ve spent most of my life in a classroom. During that time, so much has changed.
In the early years, teachers used something with a base and mirrors that made things appear on the wall. (Editor's note: An overhead projector.)
However, I doubt those are around anymore since those were replaced by projectors and smart boards after I was in the sixth grade.
I also noticed how large binders, notebooks and portfolios were replaced by Chromebook/laptops, which weren’t really monitored by the teachers since my classmates would play games or download music on them.
The layout of my high school changed once laptops became available to all. Computer labs that had been there for years turned into oddly shaped classrooms as the class sizes grew.
Then there are my years in college.
I got lost right away.
“No, I don’t need to take a tour,” I had said before I signed up for classes for the summer and fall semester.
The first day of classes, I got lost. I was 20 minutes late for my first college-level science class.
It felt uncomfortable entering that class after the lesson started. Thankfully, I had lots of time between that one and my next class.
Those long breaks between were a plus and, because a lot of my classes were spread out, I could take naps throughout the day. That was a great stress reliever. Why don't they let high schoolers take naps? That should be a thing.
Even a short nap feels so nice between classes. Being able to have naps in college is one of the best feelings ever.
Whether it's in a dorm, apartment, the basement of the student union building or the library, college students can find a place to shut their eyes for a while.
College also introduced me to daily coffee.
Since I worked in a campus coffee shop, I was allowed to get something to get me through most of my classes. Granted, I couldn't make anything fancy, but I was still able to get my caffeine fix.
Because coffee is truly the elixir of life, it helped get me through school.
Now that I'm out, I've had to learn how to be an adult...and pay back student loans.
No holiday breaks. No end of semester breaks. No months-long summer vacations.
That's a lot to consider.
Perhaps a nap would help.
