Final Say: That Championship Season

Oh, what a weekend.
The Morningside College football team won its second consecutive national championship Dec. 21 with a 40-38 win over Marian (Ind.) in Grambling, Louisiana. Mustangs sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck was named offensive player of the game, and senior defensive back Deion Clayborne — a North High School graduate — earned defensive player of the game.
Meanwhile, back at home, watch parties cheered on the team, proving the support system often enjoys the victory just as much as the team.
Congratulations, Mustangs!