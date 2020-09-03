Final Say: 'The Witcher' piques interest in books, audio and print

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the best things about libraries, besides being filled with books, is how most have resources that allow people to borrow both audiobooks or e-books from their phones.

The only downside of this is having to wait months for the newest book in a series or the newest book by the same author. Sometimes it could be days before one could borrow it and sometimes it could be a month or more.

Another thing that causes longer waits is when a book or book series gets a film adaptation. Some borrow them so they have an understanding of the story. If you're like me, you like to get through the books just to point out everything a show or movie changed or missed.

There’s one series that popped up on a library app that I’ve been wanting to read after the Netflix series came out. Actually, I was curious about that series prior to hearing about the Netflix adaptation, but it wasn't available.

The books weren’t added to the library until the Netflix adaptation was released, sparking an interest in the books.

The series is "The Witcher," by Andrzej Sapkowski.

When I started the series, I only had to wait a week or two for the first book, "The Last Wish."