Final Say: Thoughts from a bookworm

It was after reading and re-reading, especially the newer books, that I ended up seeing a lot of her pain. Not to mention her newsletters gave a lot of contexts when it came to why her characters acted a certain way or why there was something in her books that seemed too scary to be true.

I saw her anger, fear, betrayal and pain in the words she used.

Sometimes, we can easily forget what others are feeling as we go through the day. But when it’s right in front of our faces, then it’s hard to ignore. Because it causes both frustration and anger, it becomes more than feeling sorry for someone.

Hence, that's why I can’t ignore my favorite author and everything she’s going through. While she has kept her fans in the loop, it’s hard to fully imagine what’s she’s going dealing with.

The only thing I have is what I read, and while some feelings can come forth through words, I feel like there’s more. That there’s something that people can portray through words.

While books prove a great escape from the world, some things on the page reflect on what’s happening in the world around us.

Just think about it, we read to escape, but readers end up ingraining an understanding about what’s going on and how other’s feelings when it comes to heartbreak and how they feel when life pushes them down.

