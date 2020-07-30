Final Say: Thoughts from a bookworm

As a bookworm, there’s a lot of things from books and the writers behind them that end up breaking my heart or just make me sad.
I think that we tend to take advantage of writers sometimes. When we escape into the worlds they create, these stories become a part of us, like they're a part of the author.
As someone who graduated from college with a degree in English, I was taught the importance of reading and understanding the work of an author. As writers, we tend to be more emphatic towards the world and people around us.
Through books, readers become aware of some of the things happening. No, it’s not through analyzing and trying to figure out what an author means by a certain passage and why it’s essential. The answers come through the characters.
Readers become aware of things through the characters, whether it’s real-life situations or something that’s happening in the author’s life.
One of my favorite authors hasn’t published a book in two years because she’s going through a long and nasty divorce. But from re-reading the last few books she managed to publish, I could see her fears and pain.
Sherrilyn Kenyon first drew me into the world she created with this smart mount Cajun named Nick, who has to battle both demons wanting to kill him and his destiny.
It was after reading and re-reading, especially the newer books, that I ended up seeing a lot of her pain. Not to mention her newsletters gave a lot of contexts when it came to why her characters acted a certain way or why there was something in her books that seemed too scary to be true.
I saw her anger, fear, betrayal and pain in the words she used.
Sometimes, we can easily forget what others are feeling as we go through the day. But when it’s right in front of our faces, then it’s hard to ignore. Because it causes both frustration and anger, it becomes more than feeling sorry for someone.
Hence, that's why I can’t ignore my favorite author and everything she’s going through. While she has kept her fans in the loop, it’s hard to fully imagine what’s she’s going dealing with.
The only thing I have is what I read, and while some feelings can come forth through words, I feel like there’s more. That there’s something that people can portray through words.
While books prove a great escape from the world, some things on the page reflect on what’s happening in the world around us.
Just think about it, we read to escape, but readers end up ingraining an understanding about what’s going on and how other’s feelings when it comes to heartbreak and how they feel when life pushes them down.
