Final Say: What makes an adaptation bad?

Why do some of the movies based on books end up being terrible? Especially ones that were read by younger audiences.

When it first came out, I liked the movie "Eragon." It wasn't good but it wasn't terrible. When I read the book, I realized just how bad the movie was. Most of it stems from the lore behind the world and how the main character Eragon fits into it, and the movie lacked that.

Then there are the books I read before watching the movie. “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief” is an example of this. The first movie started out fine, and it did a pretty good job of following the book. It wasn’t as good as the books, not by a long shot. It may be personal bias because the Percy Jackson books turned me into a book worm.

Instead of following what was the climax of the First Percy Jackson book, where the three heroes are in the underworld and meet the king of the Titans, the film did the most stereotypical thing: It makes Hades the bad guy because he's the king of the underworld, thus he is the root of most problems in Mythology and not Zeus. Very good, Hollywood. One of the best decisions you can make when adapting mythology.

They cut off the first book, changing the climax for the film.