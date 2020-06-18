FINAL SAY: Writing about vampires kills time during the pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With everything being canceled and postponed, what can you do? Try writing for fun.

I found it easier and more bearable to escape reality and fall into a world of my own creation. Though I must admit, there are some outside forces that inspire me, like drawing inspiration from other novels and short stories or other forms of media.

When it comes to writing about vampires, I look to Bram Stoker and Showtime's "Penny Dreadful." I definitely have not drawn inspiration from "Twilight," yet some people used to believe that I did.

See, I drew inspiration from this because I wanted to freshen up the vampire sub-genre of paranormal novels. Growing up, I found that there weren't a lot of books that showed the darker side of the paranormal.

In fact, out of all the vampire novels, or series, I've read, there was only one that didn't romanticize vampires, didn't pair them up with humans or have this great and epic story about finding love or their humanity.

I wanted something different, and since "Dracula" was actually the first book I read that introduced me into the world of vampires. I wanted to revisit that. I wanted to write about vampire hunters, the group that wanted to protect humanity from the vampire Dracula... or vampires in general.