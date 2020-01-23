1. When it comes to women, are you:
a. A momma’s boy
b. Eager to date playmates
c. Want a long-term relationship
d. Like actresses and starlets
2. When it comes to country, do you:
a. Enlist in the Army, eager to serve
b. Readily sing patriotic songs
c. Spend most of your leisure time in the United States
d. Follow the lead of others
3. Your favorite city is:
a. Berlin
b. Las Vegas
c. Memphis
d. Honolulu
4. For a night on the town, will you wear:
a. Jeans
b. Loose-fit jeans
c. Leather jeans
You have free articles remaining.
d. Colored jeans
5. Your favorite woman's name is:
a. Gladys
b. Ginger
c. Lisa Marie
d. Ann
Your signature move is:
a. Hip wiggles
b. Scarf throwing
c. Lip curl
d. Hand circles
7. Your motto would be:
a. Love me tender
b. My way
c. A hunka-hunka burning love
d. Hang loose
Your Elvis phase is:
If you mostly answered A: You’re like the budding Elvis, just starting out in the business
If you answered B: You’re like the aging Elvis, ready to sit around Graceland or Vegas
C. You’re the Leather Elvis, making a comeback and enjoying your family
D. You’re the Movie Star Elvis, enjoying “Blue Hawaii” and everything else the world has to offer.