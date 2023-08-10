Most musicians would be satisfied being part of one iconic rock group, yet guitarist Bryan Bassett has the unique claim in contributing to three.

The Pittsburgh native is, arguably, best known as a member of the funk band Wild Cherry, providing the distinctive opening riff to their 1976 hit “Play That Funky Music.”

For nearly seven years, Bassett toured with Southern rockers Molly Hatchett.

More significantly, he struck up a friendship with “Lonesome” Dave Peverett, the original lead singer and rhythm guitarist with the British rock group Foghat in the 1980s.

Eventually, Bassett became a full-time member of the then-newly reformed Foghat in the late 1990s, performing with the group for more than 20 years.

Bassett, along with the other members of Foghat will be taking a “Slow Ride” for an 8 p.m. Saturday concert at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

“Growing up in Pittsburgh, I was exposed to great sport teams from an early age but I was exposed to so much terrific music,” Bassett recalled. “It was when the Northern Soul movement from England was reaching the radio airwaves here in the states.”

One Christmas, his parents bought him a big red Harmony Rocket guitar, along with two Jeff Beck records.

“That must’ve been a sign,” Bassett said with a laugh. “As soon as I learned how to play the guitar, I knew rock and roll would be a big part of my life.”

Playing with various Pittsburgh-based bands throughout the late 1960s and early 1970s, Bassett worked the college, gaining both experience and showmanship.

“It may not sound like a lot of money nowadays but you could make $400 a gig for doing something that you loved doing,” he said. “That’s a pretty sweet deal.”

Bassett remembered the time as being a learning experience.

“Young musicians are like sponges,” he explained. “The more you play, the more you learn. If you’re versatile enough in all types of music, you can incorporate it into your playing.”

That came in handy when Bassett joined Wild Cherry in the mid 1970s.

”Wild Cherry started out as this hard rock cover band because hard rock was the music as that time,” he remembered. “After a while, we started losing bookings due to the disco movement. Audiences wanted to dance and hard rock wasn’t meant to be danced to.”

”We were playing a club on the northside of Pittsburgh when an audience member came up to (frontman) Rob Parissi during a break, asking, ‘Are you gonna be playing some funky music, white boy?’” Bassett continued with a laugh. “Rob was inspired to write Wild Cherry’s only No. 1 hit based on that one not very nice comment.”

With that hit, Wild Cherry went from playing small nightclubs to performing in arenas, opening for such R&B A-Listers as Earth, Wind & Fire, The Commodores and the Jackson Five.

Alas, their success ended with the days of disco.

After Wild Cherry disbanded, Bassett tried other occupations while taking a break from touring.

”I was living in Florida when I met Dave Peverett,” he said. “I was a fan of Foghat back in the day and was pleased to discovered he was relaunching a version of the band.”

Over time, Bassett started touring with alternate versions of Foghat that were headed by either Peverett or by founding drummer Roger Earl.

When Peverett, Earl and the other original members of Foghat reunited, Bassett began touring with Molly Hatchet, proving his point that versatility was the key to his success. He officially hooked up with Foghat again in 1999 and has been a band member ever since.

”You don’t remain a working musician for more than 50 years without being versatile,” he said.

In all that time, Bassett has never lost his love for live performance.

”There’s nothing like live rock and roll to excite an audience,” he said. “Now, we’re playing it for audiences who grew up with Foghat on the radio as well as, maybe, their kids or grandkids.”

Are there really three generations of Foghat fans?

”Well, there are plenty of young people who first played ‘Slow Ride’ on (the video game) ‘Guitar Hero,’” Bassett said with a chuckle. “So now, we’re suddenly a video game band as well as a new one.”

Looking back at half-century as a real-life guitar hero, Bassett remains modest in spite of being a part of three classic rock bands.

”What really matter is loving what you do,” he said. “I love performing and want to keep doing it for as long as I can.”