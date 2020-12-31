2020 brought in innovative foods, new business models as industry struggled with a pandemic

Consisting of a lightly sweetened bubble waffle, it is crammed full of early morning eats like ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheddar cheese.

A first-time cafe owner, Larkin brought new ideas to the Siouxland culinary scene.

FAMILIAR FACES IN BRAND NEW PLACES

On the other hand, the community has also seen some familiar faces popping up.

Veteran chef and original owner Brian Rees brought back Rebo's, a Siouxland favorite, following a hiatus.

Featuring New Mexican and Caribbean fare, the new Rebo's -- located at 1107 Fourth St. -- is a collaboration between Rees and business partner Jesus Sanchez (Key Club, Beer Can Alley).

Following a three-year break, Diamond Thai Cuisine founder Pete Utthachoo brought his flavorful Southeast Asian cuisine to the recently opened Pete's Thai on 5th, 507 Fifth St., in December.

"Everybody was saying, 'Welcome back, Pete,' 'we missed you, Pete,'" the amiable Utthachoo said with a big smile. "Then, they ask, 'You're still going to be making the pumpkin curry, the Pad Thai and the Spicy Wok Noodle, aren't you?'

"It feels good to be back in Sioux City," he added. "It feels good to be home."

THE REBIRTH OF A SIOUX CITY LANDMARK

Located exactly one block north of Pete's is a building that stayed vacant for more than 40 years.

A 10-story, Art Deco-style hotel, The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St., is a redux of the former Warrior, which brought elegance to downtown Sioux City until the mid 1970s.

This newly restored jewel also included Woodbury's, an American Steakhouse on the hotel's second floor.

With a cutting edge food and drink menu, Warrior Hotel sales and marketing director Lila Plambeck said the locale is drawing oohs and aahs from the public.

"It certainly feels like you're walking into a movie," she suggested. "You immediately ask yourself: 'What year is this?' or 'Are we in Chicago or Kansas City?'"

Plambeck acknowledged opening in 2020 brought a few headaches.

"People ask if it's been challenging to open up during a worldwide pandemic," she said. "Of course, nobody could have predicted COVID-19 but we think we'll see support from our hotel guests as well as well as from people from our community.