2020 brought in innovative foods, new business models as industry struggled with a pandemic

During the past 365 days, Siouxland diners have seen some intriguing newcomers (please say hello to rolled ice cream at 79 Degree as well as the tricked-out Puffle sandwiches at High Ground Cafe & Espresso Bar) and some sad departures (The Garden Cafe's George Litras decided to retire to his native Greece).
However, 2020 will go in the books as the year in which the food and hospitality industry forever changed.
'DOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TO GET BY'
In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that limited gatherings to 10 people and closing restaurants and bars, among other businesses, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
By implementing such temporary measures, many restaurants had to discontinue their dine-in trade while resorting to drive-through, carryout and delivery only business as a way to stay afloat. Other restaurants simply closed up shop, waiting out the ban that was lifted months later.
This was especially hard for P's Pizza House owner Joe Sitzmann, who always wanted his restaurants in Le Mars and Dakota Dunes to stay on the culinary cutting edge.
"The big, new food trend (in 2020) is that there isn't one," Sitzmann said, sitting inside of P's Pizza House's Dakota Dunes dining room. "As an industry, we're all hunkering down and doing everything we can to get by."
NONTRADITIONAL EATERIES FLOURISHED IN THE FACE OF COVID
While traditional eateries struggled to regain their pre-pandemic customers, non-traditional businesses flourished.
This included the Jolly Time Koated Kernels retail store, which remained open when other operations were forced to shut down.
FOOD TRUCKS GO MAINSTREAM
Food trucks like Big Papa's Grub on the Run (specializing in comfort food favorites), Tako N Madre (Southern California and Mexican) and Louis Bro's BBQ (downhome vittles) reported huge gains in business with patrons preferring outdoor eating.
Proprietor Tyson Sanchez said his popular Daga's on Wheels food truck had its best season after five years in business.
Because of that greater recognition, Sanchez decided to expand his operation to include Daga's on Broadway, a new sit-down restaurant and sports bar in Dakota City, Neb.
With a traditional American steakhouse menu along with a few tips of the sombrero to south-of-the-border cuisine, Daga's opened at 100 N. Main St., the former site of the much-remembered Hungry's Steakhouse.
"We really want Daga's on Broadway to become a destination place for Dakota City," Sanchez said. "We want to bring people to town."
SCANNING THE GLOBE FOR EXTRAORDINARY TREATS
While Sanchez was hoping to draw diners to the Dakota County seat, other Siouxland restaurateurs were opening their eateries for Far East treats.
Koi Sushi & Steakhouse brought tempura, teriyaki and fine Japanese dining to 1790 Hamilton Blvd. Similarly, 79 Degree introduced Vietnamese street food faves rolled ice cream, bubble tea and banh mi sandwiches to a strip mall shop located at 3087 Floyd Blvd.
A PUFFED-OUT SANDWICH STRAIGHT OUT OF HONG KONG
Introducing a surprisingly eclectic menu, High Ground Cafe & Espresso Bar owner Corey Larkin gave customers what they expected (caffeinated drinks with plenty of zing) plus a few audacious eats.
Specifically, patrons at the 202 N. Derby Lane, North Sioux City, coffee house could start their day with a Puffle.
Think of a Puffle as being a puffed-out waffle in which you can stuff something either sweet or savory.
"Puffles are a street food that originated in Hong Kong and are now very popular on the West and East Coasts," Larkin explained.
High Ground's most buzzed-about Puffle is its "Brekkie."
Consisting of a lightly sweetened bubble waffle, it is crammed full of early morning eats like ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheddar cheese.
A first-time cafe owner, Larkin brought new ideas to the Siouxland culinary scene.
FAMILIAR FACES IN BRAND NEW PLACES
On the other hand, the community has also seen some familiar faces popping up.
Veteran chef and original owner Brian Rees brought back Rebo's, a Siouxland favorite, following a hiatus.
Featuring New Mexican and Caribbean fare, the new Rebo's -- located at 1107 Fourth St. -- is a collaboration between Rees and business partner Jesus Sanchez (Key Club, Beer Can Alley).
Following a three-year break, Diamond Thai Cuisine founder Pete Utthachoo brought his flavorful Southeast Asian cuisine to the recently opened Pete's Thai on 5th, 507 Fifth St., in December.
"Everybody was saying, 'Welcome back, Pete,' 'we missed you, Pete,'" the amiable Utthachoo said with a big smile. "Then, they ask, 'You're still going to be making the pumpkin curry, the Pad Thai and the Spicy Wok Noodle, aren't you?'
"It feels good to be back in Sioux City," he added. "It feels good to be home."
THE REBIRTH OF A SIOUX CITY LANDMARK
Located exactly one block north of Pete's is a building that stayed vacant for more than 40 years.
A 10-story, Art Deco-style hotel, The Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St., is a redux of the former Warrior, which brought elegance to downtown Sioux City until the mid 1970s.
This newly restored jewel also included Woodbury's, an American Steakhouse on the hotel's second floor.
With a cutting edge food and drink menu, Warrior Hotel sales and marketing director Lila Plambeck said the locale is drawing oohs and aahs from the public.
"It certainly feels like you're walking into a movie," she suggested. "You immediately ask yourself: 'What year is this?' or 'Are we in Chicago or Kansas City?'"
Plambeck acknowledged opening in 2020 brought a few headaches.
"People ask if it's been challenging to open up during a worldwide pandemic," she said. "Of course, nobody could have predicted COVID-19 but we think we'll see support from our hotel guests as well as well as from people from our community.
"With everybody staying close to home, this is a perfect time for a stay-cation," Plambeck continued. "You can experience a weekend, a night or just a meal in a luxury facility without having to leave Sioux City."
Taken a bit further, Siouxland diners could sample fare from the world without having to leave the area.
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2021
"The pandemic forced us to change our business overnight," The Marquee owner Mitch Martin said.
In the case of the 1225 Fourth St. music club, Martin said it began hosting trivia and movie nights when entertainment acts became scarce.
P's Pizza House's Sitzmann agreed.
"We may never get back to where we were at but we need to keep our doors open," he said. "As an industry, we're doing everything we can to get by."