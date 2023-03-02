Don't be surprised if you'll some day see a food truck specializing with plenty of Seoul cooking.

And yes, we do mean a mobile eatery, featuring street foods from Seoul, South Korea, may be coming to Sioux City.

At least that's the hope of Ella Zimney, a North High School senior who pitched the idea of a Korean hot dog food truck during the kickoff of ProStart's third annual Food Truck Wars project.

A partnership between the Iowa Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart gives culinary and/or business-minded students the skills needed to make it in the food service industry.

That includes creating a "Shark Tank" competition in which kids create a concept of a food truck, a business and marketing plan as well as a menu proposal that will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts.

OK, we'll bite. What the heck is a Korean Hot Dog, anyway?

"A Korean Hot Dog is like an American Corn Dog, with some key differences," Zimney explained.

Both hot dogs are coated in batter before being deep-fried. Yet the Korean version has gooey cheese blanketing the sausage before it is battered for a steamy bath.

After it emerges from the deep fryer, the Korean Hot Dog is then covered with sugar, giving it a sweet outer coat.

Huh, a food that is part corn dog and part sugar doughnut? Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner!

Actually, Zimney and her fellow students will have to meet the criteria set by judges like Tyson Sanchez, who is not only the owner of the successful Daga's on Wheels food truck but is also a 2011 North graduate.

"When students see Tyson, they see someone who made a success for himself in the restaurant field," teacher Kelsey Miller explained. "But they also see a guy who was a high school student with a dream not too long ago."

"Yeah, I was a high school at North but I certainly didn't have the advantage of ProStart classes or programs like Food Truck Wars," Sanchez said with a sigh. "If I had, I would've avoided a whole lot of mistakes."

Indeed, his initial food truck was an offshoot of Daga's Mexican Grill, a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant he started in Winnebago, Neb.

"I started the restaurant as a way to help my grandparents (both longtime meatpacking employees) a chance to retire and do what they loved doing (cooking)," Sanchez said. "Opening it in Winnebago was vert strategic because we were the only Mexican restaurant in town. If a person wanted a taco, he's have to drive all the way to South Sioux City in order to get it."

Wanting to expand Daga's reach into Sioux City, Sanchez saved $24,000 in order to purchase a used food truck eight years ago.

"We hooked up with Food Truck Fridays was just starting up and that put us on the map," he explained.

What set Daga's apart was its unique menu items.

"A taco truck is almost synonymous with food trucks but Daga's was different," Sanchez maintained.

Where else could you get a Queso Taco, which was a quesadilla dressed up like taco? Or where else would you find burritos that were stuffed with meats, cheese, veggies, queso as well as everything from Hot Cheetos, Takis and Chili Cheese Frito corn chips?

Due to the popularity of Daga's on Wheels, Sanchez was able to open Daga's on Broadway, a Dakota City-based steakhouse and sports bar, as well as a second food truck that specializes in special events like weddings, graduations and community events.

Sanchez's ears immediately perked up after hearing off-the-beaten-track ideas like Zimney's Korean Hot Dog food truck.

He felt the same way after hearing Sean Perry's proposal for a down-home Southern food truck.

"People like chicken and waffles," Perry, a North senior, explained. "Why can't we turn chicken and waffles into a sandwich that you could eat with your hands?"

"I love where you're going with this," Sanchez said, impressed with the concept. "What else would you do?"

"You can always add a beef patty and turn it into chicken and waffle burger," Perry suggested.

"Don't forget the sides," Sanchez said. "People love sides and southern cooking is all about the sides."

Then, they were off and running.

"A food truck is like any other type of business," Sanchez said. "It requires a lot of hard work and a lot of planning."

The advantage is the (relatively) low cost of starting a mobile restaurant and the ability to test market (and finesse) a unique concept and menu.

Eight years ago, people weren't so sure about the Queso Taco. Now, it is Daga's on Wheels' biggest seller.

And who knows? A Chicken and Waffle Burger or a Korean Hot Dog may become your next go-to food truck meal..