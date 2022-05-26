As temperatures heat up, beers become craftier and fruiter

With summer just around the corner, Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow was getting ready to "turn your beer world upside down."

That was the rallying cry for American Craft Beer Week, an annual springtime to small and independent craft breweries, which was held May 17-22.

"American Craft Beer Week is not only a nice kickoff for warmer weather, it also helps top build craft beer awareness," Winslow said inside of his 607 Fifth St. tasting room.

According to the Iowa Brewers Guild, more than two-thirds of Americans live within 10 miles of a brewery and, nationwide, the number of craft breweries now exceed 9,100.

Also, small independent breweries have helped to revitalize neighbors and serve as gathering places in communities.

Which is one of the reasons Winslow got into craft brewing six years.

"I try to keep our beers as local as possible," he said, pointing to easy drinking lager collaborations with the Warrior Hotel and the Sioux City Bandits as well as the March into the Sea, a sour Gose that was a collaboration between Jackson Street Brewing and Le Mars, Iowa's Wise I Brewing.

Coming soon will be a special Saturday in the Park beer, which will be a collaborative effort between all of Sioux City craft breweries, Winslow said.

I've been seeing a lot of fruit in beers. Is that a trend we'll be seeing more of this summer?

"Absolutely. We have a Jungle Punch sour that has strawberry and mango as well as Triple G, which is a collaboration between use and Marto Brewing. That's made with grapefruit, citrus zest, coriander and sea salt. One of my more unusual sours is the Guavzilla, which has strawberry, guava, grapefruit and banana. It's a beer but it's thick like a smoothie."

So, what if like bolder beers? Can you still get those in summer?

"While we associate lighter, fruitier beers in hot weather, there is still a market for maltier fare. That's especially true for beer on the go. If a person is relaxing in his backyard, he may want to take his time with something a bit stronger in taste."

You've been doing this for quite some time. What's been your biggest takeaway?

"When a brewer is starting up, he thinks bigger and in-your-face is better. As he gets better in his craft, a brewer begins to experiment with different flavors and ingredients. Yow don't have to be over-the-top. Some of the best beers are actually quite subtle."

