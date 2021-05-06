Asian chips come in shrimp, octopus and, even, salted egg flavors

When it comes to indiscriminate junk food munching, we are ready to replace Chester Cheetah with a red, sweatband-wearing octopus.

That's right, we're saying ta-ta for Frito-Lay's Cheetos' longtime mascot, subbing him out for snackage, which is even more addictive.

We currently can't get enough of Calbee's Takoyaki Balls, a crispy and airy corn-based snack which mimics the sweet and savory taste of Takoyaki, a street food sold in Japan.

Think of Takoyaki as a deep-fried corn dog. Only, instead of using a battered sausage, switch it up with a ball-shaped portion of octopus.

Yeah, we know what you're thinking. Calbee's Takoyaki Balls do not contain even a sliver of octopus. However, they do have a Worcestershire-type of seasoning which makes these melt-in-your corn snacks a meaty taste.

This got us thinking Asian snacks, like the Japanese-produced Calbee's, are a heckuva lot more interesting than their American counterparts.

That's why Weekender taste testers ventured over to Hong Kong Food Market, 501 West Seventh St., not only to stock up on Takoyaki Balls, but to see what other weird chips we could find.

Suffice it to say, we were not disappointed.