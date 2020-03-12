Beer Can Alley brings small town bar experience to Sioux City

Sanchez agrees, pointing out Beer Can Alley's rustic decor, which included vintage signs and an American Flag made from reclaimed wood for barns.

"We're in rural America and that's reflected in our choice of decoration," he said.

Well, maybe yes. But maybe no. After all, steer skulls are not one size fit all.

"We were supposed to have three steer horns as decorations on top of our bar, however only one fit," Townsend said, with a shrug. "The other two had to go back."

This is why a trial run and a soft opening is so important. You've got to work out the kinds.

COLORFUL COCKTAILS AND A WHOLE LOTTA BEER!

Alas, this isn't necessary for Townsend, who is a pro behind the bar.

On a quiet Wednesday afternoon, she mixed rum, pineapple juice and Blue Curacao together in a shaker. She then emptied the colorful contents into four glasses.

Hey, a Blue Hawaiian in a country bar!?! What's the deal with that!?!

Closer inspection revealed that not only is Townsend's cocktail blue but so is her fingernail polish.