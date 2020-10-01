Briar Cliff teaches students through coffee

When is a coffee shop more than a coffee shop? When it becomes a training ground for students.

Enter: Stone Bru Coffee.

Brad Lepper, owner of Stone Bru Coffee, said Briar Cliff officials approached him about a year ago about the possibility of opening up a location on the college campus to fill up an empty café space.

Java City was in residence last year in Heelan Hall.

“We started chatting with Briar Cliff,” Leeper said. “We wanted to explore different options.”

Lepper said the new location, called Charged, is owned and operated by the college, but Stone Bru is still involved with the store.

“Basically, we're coaching them on the coffee business,” Lepper said. "This is the first time we've established a relationship like this.”

Lepper said the collaboration, which began at the start of the semester, should help students learn how to run a business.

“From a local business perspective, it's huge for us to partner with Briar Cliff," he said.

Since post-secondary institutions have contracts with single providers, it's unique to have another business enter the market as well.