Brioux City Brewery to celebrate its third birthday with unique, holiday-inspired beers

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all bars and restaurants to suspend all on-site sales over concerns stemming from COVID-19 concerns.

Though Marty's Tap never officially closed its doors, the Quinns' business model had to change out of necessity.

"We had to reduce our business hours right away," Nickie Quinn said. "While we couldn't serve beer by the tap, we could sell it to go."

This, at least, brought in some money. It also changed the bar experience for both business owners as well as their customers.

Even after the statewide ban ended, Marty's continued to sell its Brioux City products in to-go cans for on-the-go customers.

"We follow all of the CDC guidelines and reduce the number of people who can be on our premises," Kelly Quinn said. "Our staff must wear masks and so do our customers."

Furthermore, Marty's has a heated, outdoor tent for clientele who don't feel comfortable in confined spaces.

"The pandemic is still out there and people aren't in a hurry to come back yet," Kelly Quinn said. "Will things gradually get better? I hope that they do. We're not there yet."