Camp High Hopes inviting amateur pit masters for Rib Fest

Cooks, backyard barbecue teams and pit masters are being asked to fire up their grills for Camp High Hopes' Rib Fest 2021.

Camp High Hopes will host its annual fundraiser at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., from noon to 3 p.m. June 19. The public is invited to taste Siouxland's best barbecue from local and regional teams in this event, which raises funds for Camp High Hopes, which provides barrier-free, recreational experiences for children, teens and adults in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

This year's Rib Fest can accommodate up to 30 teams, with teams being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants will compete for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes. The two categories for competition include ribs and chicken. The top five finishers in each category will go home with a portion of the prize money, totaling $1,750.

Non-professional barbecue cook teams can also earn points toward the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) Backyard Team of the Year.

Rib Fest is presented by Tyson Fresh Meats, which is providing all of the meat for the competition and public sampling.

"Rib Fest has become a must-attend summer event," Camp High Hopes executive director Chris Liberto said. "Not only is it a family friendly event, but Rib Fest has become one of our premiere fundraising activities helping support hundreds of campers with disabilities and special needs."

