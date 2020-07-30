Camp High Hopes' Ribfest to feature drive-thru meat sale this year due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When coronavirus concerns put its annual Ribfest fundraiser at risk of being cancelled this year, Camp High Hopes officials switched gears.

Instead of the traditional in-person festival, Saturday's Ribest will morph into a roadside event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park.

“We just didn’t feel it was the right thing to do to hold a public event right now,” said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes' advancement director.

“We have a lot of loyal followers for Ribfest, people who come every year. So, we wanted to be able to… first of all, keep Ribfest in people’s minds that it’s still an event, it’s still supports Camp High Hopes.”

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, those who order grilling packages can drive into Battery Park to pick pick up a sampling of Tyson Fresh Meats' pork, chicken and beef. For $80, each order includes a rack of frozen spareribs, a 5-pound frozen pork loin, 4 pounds of fresh chicken wings, 5 pounds of fresh ground beef, an 8 to 10-pound frozen pork butt and a package of fresh dinner sausages. They also will receive a 2-liter bottle of Pepsi and sauce and seasoning from Famous Dave’s.

Morgan said Camp High Hopes sold over 100 grilling packages on the first day of pre-orders on July 22.