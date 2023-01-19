Capone's is a bar for everyone (*with the exception of a certain scarfaced gangster)

Al Capone (AKA "Scarface") was a notorious gangster who would, reportedly, frequent Fourth Street establishments in Sioux City (AKA "Little Chicago") during the Prohibition era.

Fast-forward a century or so, Capone's is now also the namesake of a 412 Jones St. bar.

Now, don't worry. You won't find "Public Enemy No. 1" anywhere on the premises. Instead, you'll find craft beers, creative cocktails and a rockin' dancefloor.

"We named our bar 'Capone's' as a nod to past Fourth Street businesses," Yesinia Sanchez explained of the recently-opened business. "Our building, which dates back to at least the 1940s, was probably in the middle of the action back when things were very different."

Times have changed on Historic Fourth Street as well as at Capone's, which is less than a block away from the Sioux City Convention Center.

Capone's is the brainchild of Yesinia, 24, and her sister Jessica Sanchez, 25.

"Our parents (Alejandro and Maribel Rojas-Sanchez) both work at Tyson Foods but it was always their dream to open their own business," said Jessica, who is also a banker. "They saved up all of their money and asked Yesinia and me to run it."

It will be Yesinia who will be taking reins at Capone's on a fulltime basis.

"This is gonna be my baby," explained Yesinia, who formerly worked in public relations. "I may need to set up a bedroom in back because I'll be here all the time."

Yesinia isn't kidding. Following a soft launch on Jan. 14, Capone's will be officially ready for business this week.

So, what vibe is Capone's going for? According to Jessica, there will be something for everybody.

"Most places are considered a sports bar or a cocktail bar," she said. "We don't want to limit ourselves that way."

Instead, Capone's will have theme night for people who like Karaoke or live DJs or local bands coming to perform.

Since Capone's is located in the building that was formerly Jones Street Station, Sioux City's longtime gay bar, it will also be LGBTQ-friendly.

"We love the history of this building," Yesinia said. "At different points, it was a tobacco distribution center, a gay bar and, now, Capone's. There's a lot of life in this place."

If the sisters have their way, the place will also have a lot of music.

"Capone's will have a great mix of musical entertainment," Yesinia said from Capone's elaborate DJ stage. "Anything from rock to hip-hop to EDM (electronic dance music) to reggaeton will be performed here."

For non-music lovers, Capone's will have a pool table, Jenga and, keep your fingers crossed, even a mechanical bull.

"We have so many ideas up our sleeves," Jessica said. "It will be a great hangout place."

And she means that literally.

Capone's may also have dedicated space for aerial yoga. Wait, isn't that when people do yoga poses while being assisted with silk hammock-y things? Yup, this is definitely on the sisters' wish list.

But bars make their name on the quality of their drinks.

In that respect, Capone's will also follow a "something for everybody" model.

"We'll have bottled beer, tap beer as well as craft beer from local breweries," Yesinia said. "I'm also looking forward to making imaginative cocktails a person can't get anywhere else."

Speaking of imaginative drinks, Capone's will also have a full line of Mamitas, which is a hard seltzer that is made with real tequila, sparkling water and natural flavors.

"Personally, I'm not much of a drinker," Yesinia said. "I like Mamitas because they're lighter and more refreshing since it is a seltzer."

Following in that line of thinking, she will also be creating a menu of "mocktails" for people who prefer not drinking alcohol.

"We want to create an atmosphere where you don't have to drink to have fun," Yesinia admitted.

Huh, we bet both Alejandro and Maribel are pretty proud of their entrepreneurial daughters.

"This is truly a family effort," Jessica said. "Thank goodness, we have a big family."

Over the past few years, Yesinia has traveled both the east and west coast for a company that run the biggest bounce house in the world.

"I've done television, I've met with so many people and visited so many large cities," she said. "Once I got out of school, I was ready to live and work in a big city with everything in it."

Yet Yesinia jumped at the chance to be close to family again.

"I had to leave the area in order to really appreciate it," she said. "Sioux City may be small in size but it has plenty of big city conveniences.

Remember, if Al Capone had a fondness for Sioux City, it must be a happenin' place, right?

Actually, Yesinia Sanchez would be satisfied if her family's bar was simply a chill place to kick back and enjoy a drink.

"Capone's will have something for everyone," she said. "We want to keep it that way."