What's in a Chicago hot dog? A better question is what isn't in a Chicago hot dog. Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dog's meaty salute to the "Windy City" contains an all-beef sausage, tomato slices, pickle spears, green pepper, white onion and a zesty relish served on a roll.
What's in a Chicago hot dog? A better question is what isn't in a Chicago hot dog. Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dog's meaty salute to the "Windy City" contains an all-beef sausage, tomato slices, pickle spears, green pepper, white onion and a zesty relish served on a roll.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
Topped with pulled pork, onions, jalapenos and a zesty sauce, Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop's Garbage Dog isn't trashy at all.
Earl Horlyk, The Weekender
Dog Eat Dog's Torched Nacho Dog has plenty of bite to go with its bark.
Never wear white when eating a torched Nacho Dog from Dog Eat Dog.
Weekender taste testers found that out the hard way after ordering the one-fourth pound, all-beef frank, which came topped with taco meat, nacho cheese and crushed Doritos before it was incinerated by a teeny-tiny blowtorch.
While chowing down on the admittedly delicious dog, our hands, faces and dress shirts were covered with enough soot that our coworkers probably imagine we were cleaning a chimney during our lunch break instead of getting a bite to eat.
Nobody said it was going to be easy being a Weekender taste tester. And we certainly don't care if we get dirty for a good cause.
George's no. 1 Hot Dog shoppe co-owners Mary and George Dmetroulis show off their special, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010. Customer Howard Holdenried, Sioux City, owners up a couple of hot dogs for lunch. (Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga / Find more photos and buy copies at siouxcityjournal.com)
George Demetroulis makes up a to-go order for customer Robert Hall, left, Tuesday at George's No. 1 Hot Dog Shoppe at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. Hamilton road reconstruction has cut deeply into the family-owned restaurant's business.
Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop co-owners Varik Jolin and Keith Robinson. These two restaurateurs have developed a menu of loaded hot dogs and nacho platters to satisfy the taste buds of the nightlife bar crowd.
A hot dog is shown at Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010. The hot dog restaurant has been in Steve Margeas' family since 1918. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Steve Margeas holds a coney dog at his Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010. The hot dog restaurant has been in his family since 1918. According to Margeas, the neon sign behind him is the second neon sign to have been installed in Sioux City. The downtown store is closing in November 2017 after 99 years in business.
George's no. 1 Hot Dog shoppe co-owner George Dmetroulis prepares a couple of “dogs”, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010. (Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga / Find more photos and buy copies at siouxcityjournal.com)
A line of hot dogs are shown on a grill at Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2010. The hot dog restaurant has been in Steve Margeas' family since 1918. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds
George's no. 1 Hot Dog shoppe co-owner George Dmetroulis, right, prepares a couple of hot dogs for customer Howard Holdenried, Sioux City, for lunch, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2010. (Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga / Find more photos and buy copies at siouxcityjournal.com)
Melissa Hughes, of Dakota Dunes, and daughter Karlee, 7, eat lunch Tuesday at George's No. 1 Hot Dog Shoppe, at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City, Road reconstruction on Hamilton has cost the family-owned restaurant a large part of its business, and the two came in specifically to support the shop during the construction.
George Demetroulis makes up a to-go order for customer Robert Hall, left, Tuesday at George's No. 1 Hot Dog Shoppe, 1419 Hamilton Blvd. Road reconstruction on Hamilton has cost the family-owned restaurant about 70 percent of its business.
Tarry Daum of Emerson, Neb. and his son, Jordan, 4, pay cashier Sue Kacena for their hot dogs at the Milwaukee Wiener House, 309 Pearl St., in April. The iconic restaurant will relocate to make way for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
Tired of a corporate life, Matt Greer purchased Marketplace's Coney Island in 2009. Since then, he has expanded the catering side of the business preserving the taste of the classic Coney Island chili.
Milwaukee Wiener House co-owners Mike, right, and John Eliades prepare hot dogs for Tarry Daum of Emerson, Neb., and his son, Jordan, 4, on April 19. Tuesday will be the last day of business for the iconic local eatery at its current location, 309 Pearl St. The hot dog shop, which is being displaced by the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, is scheduled to reopen at a new, larger location downtown later this fall.
Milwaukee Wiener House co-owner Mike Eliades adds onions to an order of hot dogs during the lunch time rush on the last day of business at 309 Pearl Street in Sioux City, Iowa on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013. (Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal)
John Eliades carries a handful of hot dogs to a flatop grill Friday at the Milwaukee Wiener House as his brother Mike prepares an order for customers Ken Twiford of Walthill, Neb., and Alice Cruse of Blair, Neb. The restaurant will move from its current spot at 309 Pear St. to make way for the newly approved Hard Rock Casino and Hotel. The project won a state gaming license Thursday.
Timed to coincide with Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating contest, a frank examination into Sioux City's love affair with um, franks is the very definition of a good cause.
But before we wolf down some dawgs, let's begin with a history lesson.
NATHAN'S CENTURY-OLD CONTEST THAT WAS 47 YEARS IN THE MAKING
No, you're reading that headline correctly.
For years, Mortimer Matz, a promoter for Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, spread a rumor that the Coney Island hot dog emporium started its annual eating competition shortly after its 1916 founding.
The legend grew so much years that even the New York Times accepted it as fact.
In reality, this was simply hogwash!
The hot dog competition likely began as a publicity stunt in 1972. The International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) has sanctioned the contest since 1997.
Who's top dog when it comes to downing dogs? Veteran contestant Joey Chestnut ate 74 dogs in 2018, earning the title of defending men's champion. Miki Sudo, another longtime combatant, ate 38 dogs in 2018, earning the top female slot.
SIOUX CITY -- "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
Both Sudo and Chestnut are expected to defend their titles in this year's contest. The televised competition will be aired, live, at 11 a.m. Thursday on ESPN2, with re-airings at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday, also on ESPN2.
A CITY OF HOT DOGGERS
While the origins of the Nathan's Fourth of July's hot dog contest are murky, Sioux City's own history of hot doggers have been well documented.
At 100 years old, Milwaukee Wiener House, 310 Douglas St., isn't just Sioux City's oldest hot dog diner, it is also the community's oldest continuous restaurant.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The venerable eatery has even outlasted its competitors.
Downtown's Coney Island closed in 2017 after a 99-year run while George's Hot Dog Shoppe, 1419 Hamilton Blvd., retired its wienie grill after a 43-year history in 2018.
End of an era? Perhaps. Has the curtain been drawn for Sioux City's hot dog obsession? No freakin' way!
Here are how Weekender taste testers rates three of Sioux City's most distinctive dawgs.
CHICAGO HOT DOG
WHERE CAN YOU GET IT: Pinky's, 2928 Gordon Drive
WHAT'S IN IT: A better thing to ask is what's not in a Chicago dog? At Pinky's, a Chicago hot dog includes an all-beef wiener, chopped onions, tomatoes, a pickle spear, sports peppers, bright green relish and a shake or two of celery salt.
HOW DOES IT TASTE: Like a trip to America's Second City. While it is filling, you don't feel heavy after this meal. But if you choose to pair the Chicago Dog with one of Pinky's black licorice shakes? Well, then prepare for a nap.
OUR SCORE: Four out of five wienies.
TORCHED NACHO DOG
WHERE CAN YOU GET IT: Dog Eats Dog, various lunch carts throughout Siouxland
WHAT'S IN IT: One of Dog Eat Dog's specialty hot dogs, the Nacho Dog is served with an all-beef that is topped with taco meat, nacho cheese and crumbled pieces of Dorito chips. The finishing touch: A scorching made possible for a mini blow torch.
HOW DOES IT TASTE: Like our hearts -- and cholesterol level -- we're on fi-ah! Can we suggest a few changes? Yup, a nice salsa might be a tasty addition. So might a toasted bun.
OUR SCORE: 3.5 our of five wienies
GARBAGE DOG
WHERE CAN YOU GET IT: Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop, 211 Fourth St.
WHAT'S IN IT: All-beef wiener, topped with a sea of pulled pork, onions, jalapeno and a zesty barbecue sauce.
HOW DOES IT TASTE: If this tastes like garbage, we're ready to do a bit of dumpster diving! This dog -- like many of Schweddy's offerings -- are delicious, decadent and delightful. This is the future of Sioux City's historic hot dog industry, folks!
OUR SCORE: Four out of five wienies
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy