Comfort food favorites get a culinary makeover at a new downtown eatery

According to popular legend, the loosemeat sandwich -- crumbly globs of ground beef served sauceless inside a hamburger bun -- was invented in Sioux City in 1924.

The newfangled finger food was such a sensation that inventor Dave Higgins named the sandwich after his Ye Olde Tavern restaurant.

And that was where the tavern -- nowadays, a staple at church picnics, school lunches and informal get-togethers -- got its name.

Some 97 years later, Chef Clay Lillie is providing his own culinary spin to the ubiquitous tavern at The Shack, a new restaurant at 211 Fourth St.

Specifically, Lillie -- a veteran of high-end restaurants like Dagas on Broadway, The Key Club, Clyde's and Bev's on the River -- has created a menu of sliders that were inspired Sioux City's contribution to fast food.

In the Sux City Slider, tavern meat co-mingles with a slice of cheddar and a pickle. The Chili Chz sends in the support team of chili, cheese, mustard and sour cheese for a stupendously mess-making sandwich.

The Taco Tavern adds some south-of-the-border flair to a traditional loose meat by adding taco meat, cheddar, salsa and sour cream inside of a slider bun.

"People know about Miles Inn's Charlie Boy (a peppery tavern) and they know about Tastee In & Out's Tastee (a slightly saltier version)," Lillie explained. "The Shack takes the tavern and gives it a different flavor."

Opened in early November in a storefront that was previously home to Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop, The Shack is the brainchild of Lillie, his wife Cherry Lillie, and longtime Sioux City bar owner Mac Dolan.

"We wanted to give the Shack a vibe that was different than anywhere else in town," Cherry Lillie said inside the mellow and beachy eatery.

The cool vibes begin with a menu filled with a slurry of alcoholic slushes with colorful names like a Panama Red strawberry daiquiri, a Pina Express pina colada, and a Sour Diesel margaritas.

The Shack's most popular slushie is the Mango Mac, which is made with mangoes and a healthy dash of a salty, sour and spicy Mexican condiment called chamoy.

"The mango gives the drink a nice pop of flavor while the chamoy makes your lips pucker a bit," Cherry Lillie said. "It's a nice combination."

To be honest, Cherry and her husband also make for a nice combination.

"Clay and I went to high school together but we weren't high school sweethearts by any means," she explained. "We were just friends back then and didn't get together until years later."

The two got married in April 2020, which was at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To keep expenses down, I decided to cater the wedding reception myself," Cherry Lillie said. "We served Tacos in a Bag and it was a hit."

Perhaps not too surprisingly, The Shack also offers a Taco in a Bag slider -- nacho chips, cheddar, taco meat, lettuce, salsa and sour cream -- on its menu.

Non-meat eaters may prefer a Tomato Chz slider, which is an upscale take on a grilled cheese sandwich, served with a roasted tomato and Swiss and cheddar cheese.

Also given prominence in The Shack's "munchie killin'" menu are Potato Buds -- a variation on tater tots -- that may be topped with chili cheese, taco or tavern ingredients, or the Cheese Nugz -- which are bite-sized nuggets filled with cheese -- that can also benefit from a dousing of chili cheese, taco or tavern meat.

"Everything on our menu is designed to get you ready for a night on the town," Lillie said. "Or it can also fill your belly when you've been having too much fun."

"Eat a slider, save a life," he added. "Who knows? It can be your own."

For Lillie, opening up The Shack is the culmination of a dream.

"I've spent my entire career, working for other people and creating menus for other restaurants," he explained. "This is the first time that I've had the chance to make something that truly reflects my own personality."

So, what might that be?

"I want The Shack to have a friendly, easy-going vibe where you can be mellow but still enjoy yourself," Lillie said.

"Personally, I'd love to add more art to the walls and bring in more plants," Cherry Lillie added. "You need plenty of color and plenty of life to keep your imagination going."

Ultimately, it all comes down to the food.

"We have food that is familiar but with a different twist," Lillie said. "Our menu is accessible but it is still a bit different than other places downtown."

Walking into an eatery where you can order a tavern, eat it under an indoor thatched roof and watch the snow fall certainly qualifies as unique.

"We do things differently at The Shack," Lillie said with a smile. "I think people are going to like our approach."

