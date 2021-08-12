Daga's on Broadway wants to reinvent Midwestern comfort food cuisine

"I think it's cool when people ask us where we get our beef, we can just point down the street and say we get it at Tyson Fresh Meats," Sanchez noted with a chuckle.

COMFORT FOOD WITH A TWIST

But Daga's doesn't skimp on the sandwiches. They include a House Burger, which contained a half-pound steak patty on a toasted Brioche bun and served with pickles, lettuce, red onions and a house aioli.

Likewise, the New York Steak Sandwich is served with an open-faced North York strip steak that is seared, sliced and placed on sour dough with creamy Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and a horseradish sauce.

Lillie called this cuisine "comfort food with a twist."

So are such apps as chislic, chicken fingers and fried mushrooms, which are hand-breaded, fried crisp and served with a side of Tabasco aioli.

Sanchez admitted he and Lillie come from different culinary perspectives.

"Working on a food truck, I'm used to working fast," Sanchez said. "Clay is teaching me that in a fine dining kitchen, things can go at a slower pace."

One place where both Sanchez and Lillie need to take extra time is behind the bar.