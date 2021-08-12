Daga's on Broadway wants to reinvent Midwestern comfort food cuisine

DAKOTA CITY -- For more than five years, Daga's on Wheels has earned a reputation for its made-to-order wet burritos, super nachos and its famous queso tacos, which consists of gooey Mozzarella cheese stuck inside of two corn tortillas, along with plenty of onions and cilantro.
With a few Weekender Siouxland's Choice Awards under his belt, you would think that Daga's on Wheels owner Tyson Sanchez would be able to rest on his laurels, right?
Well, rest is not in the vocabulary of an ambitious entrepreneur like Sanchez, whose new Daga's on Broadway has just opened for business at 100 N. Main St. in Dakota City.
And guess what? You won't find a taco, quesadilla or Hot Cheeto Nacho anywhere on the menu!
RE-IMAGINING THE GREAT AMERICAN STEAKHOUSE
That's because Sanchez wanted Daga's on Broadway to be where he can re-imagine great American steakhouse favorites.
Purchasing the building which formerly housed Hungry's, a popular steakhouse for more two decades, is allowing him to do that.
"People loved Hungry's because they loved its steaks, chops and chicken," Sanchez explained. "When it closed, diners were disappointed and Dakota City lost a destination restaurant."
When the location went up for sale, Sanchez bought it. In addition he and his crew have spent nearly 10 months completely renovating the property.
SLEEK AESTHETICS, WITH A SIDE OF HISTORY
Gone are Hungry's imposing dark wood paneling. They've been replaced with a sleek aesthetic and comfortable seating.
Wait, did we say that all of Hungry's dark wood is gone? Actually, a portion of it has been preserved for a private V.I.P. table, honoring both the steakhouse's and Dakota City's colorful past.
"We wanted the steakhouse to be a place where everyone will feel comfortable," Sanchez said. "It didn't matter if a person brought his family or his wife on a special date, we'd be able to accommodate."
But Sanchez knew he needed help in crafting an entirely new menu. That's where veteran chef Clay Lillie came on board.
Lillie previously worked as the executive chef at the Key Club and Clyde's. Before that, he was sous chef for the late Rick Beaulieu at the former Bev's on The River.
"I knew Clay had the talent and the imagination to create an awesome menu," Sanchez said.
WHERE'S THE BEEF? IT'S AT DAGA'S
Sure enough, Daga's on Broadway offers sirloin, New York strip, ribeye served every day. All are hand-cut, charbroiled to perfection and topped with a house-made butter.
On Fridays, Daga's prime rib features a rib loin, rubbed with a blend of herbs and spices before being slow-roasted to a medium rare.
"I think it's cool when people ask us where we get our beef, we can just point down the street and say we get it at Tyson Fresh Meats," Sanchez noted with a chuckle.
COMFORT FOOD WITH A TWIST
But Daga's doesn't skimp on the sandwiches. They include a House Burger, which contained a half-pound steak patty on a toasted Brioche bun and served with pickles, lettuce, red onions and a house aioli.
Likewise, the New York Steak Sandwich is served with an open-faced North York strip steak that is seared, sliced and placed on sour dough with creamy Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and a horseradish sauce.
Lillie called this cuisine "comfort food with a twist."
So are such apps as chislic, chicken fingers and fried mushrooms, which are hand-breaded, fried crisp and served with a side of Tabasco aioli.
Sanchez admitted he and Lillie come from different culinary perspectives.
"Working on a food truck, I'm used to working fast," Sanchez said. "Clay is teaching me that in a fine dining kitchen, things can go at a slower pace."
One place where both Sanchez and Lillie need to take extra time is behind the bar.
"At the Key Club, I learned how to make alcoholic punches because I made the syrups that went in them," Lillie said, while pouring a Summer Breeze drink with berries, bourbon, lemonade and lavender. "Making a drink is more complex than making a cocktail. I prefer to spend my time in a kitchen."
Soon, Daga's will be opening a unique sports bar on the same premises, giving people an opportunity to have a meal in a steakhouse setting before watching football in a cozier atmosphere.
STAYING AHEAD OF THE GAME
Over the past five years, Sanchez has seen the food truck scene explode as mobile dining became more commonplace.
"I think within a few short years, you'll see more taco trucks than stand-alone Mexican restaurants," he explained. "I started Daga's on Wheels at the right time. Now, Daga's on Broadway represents my Plan B."
Don't worry, Sanchez already has a Plan C and Plan D in the works.
Right now, he just wanted to make sure Daga's on Broadway is a success.
"While Dakota City is close to Sioux City, it still requires a drive," Sanchez said. "I want Daga's on Broadway to be that destination steakhouse which will always be worth the drive."