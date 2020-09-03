Daily Dos Nutrition offers healthy drink alternative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want a healthier drink to get your morning started?

Joann Chim, a barista at Daily Dos Nutrition of South Sioux City, said there are alternatives available -- like Tea Bombs.

Alberto Quinonez, another employee, said the Tea Bombs are like energy drinks, but they're made with caffeine and herbal teas. They just need to be stirred to mix everything together.

Another choice? Protein coffees, which can be served hot or cold, and their shakes. While Daily Dos only has three types of drinks, Quinonez said, they come in many different flavors.

“People come here to give it a try,” said Elena Perepz, the owner of Daily Dos Nutrition. “Once they try it, they feel the good energy and taste the good flavor, so they come back.”

Perepz said Daily Dos has been in business for almost a year now.

“It feels like it was just yesterday,” Quinonez said.

In the beginning, it was hard to let people know what they had and draw them in. Eventually, word got out, business started to pick up and the drinks became popular.