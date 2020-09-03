Daily Dos Nutrition offers healthy drink alternative

Want a healthier drink to get your morning started?
Joann Chim, a barista at Daily Dos Nutrition of South Sioux City, said there are alternatives available -- like Tea Bombs.
Alberto Quinonez, another employee, said the Tea Bombs are like energy drinks, but they're made with caffeine and herbal teas. They just need to be stirred to mix everything together.
Another choice? Protein coffees, which can be served hot or cold, and their shakes. While Daily Dos only has three types of drinks, Quinonez said, they come in many different flavors.
“People come here to give it a try,” said Elena Perepz, the owner of Daily Dos Nutrition. “Once they try it, they feel the good energy and taste the good flavor, so they come back.”
Perepz said Daily Dos has been in business for almost a year now.
“It feels like it was just yesterday,” Quinonez said.
In the beginning, it was hard to let people know what they had and draw them in. Eventually, word got out, business started to pick up and the drinks became popular.
“We believe that we have something different to offer to the people in a healthy way,” Perepz said.
“There aren't many nutrient shops in (the area),” Chim said.
In two months, Perepz said, there will be two new locations in Sioux City.
One will open on Gordan Drive; the other will be on Hamilton Boulevard.
“Why we do it? It’s because we have people coming from all Sioux City areas, including Sergeant Bluff, Dakota Dunes, North Sioux City and Sioux City,” Perepz said. “We’re trying to get closer to the people.”
When Daily Dos announced the two new locations, Perepz said she got a great reaction.
Quinonez said Sioux City is big enough to help them expand so they can gain more exposure and have more people come in.
“We are very excited and happy to open our new places in Sioux City,” Perepz said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!