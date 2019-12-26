Despite it's funny name, the Junk-na-do doesn't blow!

HINTON, Iowa -- Bartenders will tell you that to make a Dirty Martini, you need to tart things up with a swig of olive juice.
Similarly, a Mudslide is made with a creamy and chocolate-y liqueur.
So, how does the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub make its signature cocktail, the Junk-na-do? With a rusty tire iron and an old mattress, perhaps?
Um, not exactly. According to Sara Vaydich, the co-owner and general manager of the 1116 Starview Drive eatery, it is made with chilled fruit juice and good, quality rum.
Think of a Junk-na-do as a Slushee with a bit of a kick.
Indeed, the witty and outgoing Vaydich is a bit of a kick herself.
Last August, she and her husband Jeff Vaydich purchased Junkyard Pub 'n Grub, a popular sports bar and restaurant from Joe and Haylee Junk, who opened it five years earlier.
In addition to manning the bar, Vaydich is equally as home inside Junkyard's kitchen. Which is pretty impressive since this is the first time the professional bookkeeper and former child care operator has worked in a restaurant.
"I may be a newcomer as a short-order cook but I sure know how to make stick-to-your-ribs farm food," she explained.
Indeed, one of Vaydich's first steps was to expand the Junkyard's hours to include lunch as a way to attract Hinton residents as well as travelers entering town via Highway 75.
What kind of food can Junkyard aficionados find during the noon hour? Midwestern fare like biscuits and gravy, hot beef sandwiches as well as homemade chili with a cinnamon roll on the side.
"The classic, small town meals were the first things I added to the menu," Vaydich said. "They've been a big success."
Don't worry though. Vaydich has no intention of messing with the distinctive foods that the Junkyard is known for.
That includes the Taco Pizza (ground beef, two types of cheeses, onion, tomato, tortilla chips and lettuce served with hot sauce); the Oinker Pizza (pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and bacon bits); and the always popular Garbage Pizza (pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, green pepper, black olives, onions and mushrooms).
Vaydich said such over-the-top burgers like the Junkyard (a juicy beef patty, topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, onion rings and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun) and the Wrecker (a burger stuffed with queso and topped with onion rings, barbecue sauce and eight strips of bacon) will keep diners coming back for more.
"The Junkyard always had a reputation for great food," Vaydich said. "We don't see much need to fix what wasn't broken in the first place."
Another thing that the Junkyard was known for was its family appeal.
"People like that mom and dad can have a drink and watch a football game at the bar while the kids can play video games or the claw machine in back, Vaydich explained.
This is something that she knows first hand.
"Long before Jeff and I bought the Junkyard, this was a favorite place for our family," Vaydich said. "We'd ask the kids where they'd like to eat after a sporting event or a school event? They'd always say let's go to the Junkyard."
In the kitchen, Vaydich added topping after topping onto a a straight-out-the-over taco pizza. It is clear she's not skimping on any of the ingredients.
Which is exactly the way Junkyard's customers like it.
Perusing its menu, discriminating diners will certainly enjoy the restaurant's Trash-a-tizers, Rusty Wraps, wasted Wings, Salvage Sandwiches and Junior Rubbish.
OK, that all sounds ... um, interesting?
But, of course, you can also whet your whistle with a Dumpster Drink like Junkyard's famous Junk-na-do.
C'mon, being trashy has never been delicious!