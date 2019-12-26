Despite it's funny name, the Junk-na-do doesn't blow!

HINTON, Iowa -- Bartenders will tell you that to make a Dirty Martini, you need to tart things up with a swig of olive juice.

Similarly, a Mudslide is made with a creamy and chocolate-y liqueur.

So, how does the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub make its signature cocktail, the Junk-na-do? With a rusty tire iron and an old mattress, perhaps?

Um, not exactly. According to Sara Vaydich, the co-owner and general manager of the 1116 Starview Drive eatery, it is made with chilled fruit juice and good, quality rum.

Think of a Junk-na-do as a Slushee with a bit of a kick.

Indeed, the witty and outgoing Vaydich is a bit of a kick herself.

Last August, she and her husband Jeff Vaydich purchased Junkyard Pub 'n Grub, a popular sports bar and restaurant from Joe and Haylee Junk, who opened it five years earlier.

In addition to manning the bar, Vaydich is equally as home inside Junkyard's kitchen. Which is pretty impressive since this is the first time the professional bookkeeper and former child care operator has worked in a restaurant.

"I may be a newcomer as a short-order cook but I sure know how to make stick-to-your-ribs farm food," she explained.