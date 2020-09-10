Dog Eat Dog keeps pushing, even during cold temperatures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dog Eat Dog, one of the original food trucks in Sioux City, has grown a lot over the years.

A past winner of a Siouxland’s Choice Award, owner Dave Schrock now has two trucks, having served gourmet hot dogs and brats for 12 years.

“Being around that long, you get to really connect with the community and other local business owners,” Schrock said.

Dog Eat Dog has been all over the area, catering everything from weddings to soccer games.

Every year, before the start of the food truck season, Schrock said he tries to find new locations. This year he has been at multiple spots.

Schrock said while he does run one cart at a time, he usually has one during the day while the other is around the bars at night.

“We’re not your average hot dog joint,” Schrock said. “We do street style hot dogs, I have crazy toppings. ”

Among them: mac and cheese. Schrock said he was the first in Siouxland to try that.

“Some of my popular hot dogs, I melt the cheese with a torch,” Schrock said. “The kids seem to love watching the fire melt the cheese."