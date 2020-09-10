 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog Eat Dog keeps pushing, even during cold temperatures
View Comments

Dog Eat Dog keeps pushing, even during cold temperatures

{{featured_button_text}}

Dog Eat Dog, one of the original food trucks in Sioux City, has grown a lot over the years.

A past winner of a Siouxland’s Choice Award, owner Dave Schrock now has two trucks, having served gourmet hot dogs and brats for 12 years.

“Being around that long, you get to really connect with the community and other local business owners,” Schrock said.

Dog Eat Dog has been all over the area, catering everything from weddings to soccer games.

Dog Eat Dog food cart COVER PHOTO.

Connor Ulerich eats a Philly cheesesteak sandwich from Dave Schrock's Dog Eat Dog food cart.

Every year, before the start of the food truck season, Schrock said he tries to find new locations. This year he has been at multiple spots.

Schrock said while he does run one cart at a time, he usually has one during the day while the other is around the bars at night.

“We’re not your average hot dog joint,” Schrock said. “We do street style hot dogs, I have crazy toppings. ”

Among them: mac and cheese. Schrock said he was the first in Siouxland to try that. 

Dog Eat Dog food cart

Dave Schrock makes a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

“Some of my popular hot dogs,  I melt the cheese with a torch,” Schrock said. “The kids seem to love watching the fire melt the cheese."

Schrock also makes Philly cheese steak sandwiches and has a special hot dog each week. That's where something like mac and cheese, taco meat or crushed Doritos might come in.

“We want to give the taste of the big city in the small city,” Schrock said.

He said he knows there are lots of people who are too scared to go out to eat, but he said he’s lucky to be able to serve people who drive up, turning his cart into a makeshift drive-thru so people don’t have to get out of their cars. 

Dog Eat Dog food cart

Dave Schrock holds a fire-roasted chili dog.

Schrock said he wants to stay out and work from his carts for as long as he can.

“About 20 degrees is my cut off,” Schrock said. Not because he gets too cold, but because "I start having problems with the propane.”

Besides working from the carts, Schrock also does catering.

“A lot of employers are feeding their employees for working through everything,” Schrock said, “Employee lunches and things like that.”

Dog Eats Dog's weekly schedule can be found on its Facebook page: facebook.com/papaschrocks.

Kats Grub adds down home favorites, quirky originals to Siouxland food truck scene
Fishy creations, California fries and tricked-up tortillas on the menu at Sioux City's Tako N' Madre
Louis Bro's BBQ spices up Sioux City's food truck scene with rib shack favorites
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News