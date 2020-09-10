Dog Eat Dog keeps pushing, even during cold temperatures

Dog Eat Dog, one of the original food trucks in Sioux City, has grown a lot over the years.
A past winner of a Siouxland’s Choice Award, owner Dave Schrock now has two trucks, having served gourmet hot dogs and brats for 12 years.
“Being around that long, you get to really connect with the community and other local business owners,” Schrock said.
Dog Eat Dog has been all over the area, catering everything from weddings to soccer games.
Every year, before the start of the food truck season, Schrock said he tries to find new locations. This year he has been at multiple spots.
Schrock said while he does run one cart at a time, he usually has one during the day while the other is around the bars at night.
“We’re not your average hot dog joint,” Schrock said. “We do street style hot dogs, I have crazy toppings. ”
Among them: mac and cheese. Schrock said he was the first in Siouxland to try that.
“Some of my popular hot dogs, I melt the cheese with a torch,” Schrock said. “The kids seem to love watching the fire melt the cheese."
Schrock also makes Philly cheese steak sandwiches and has a special hot dog each week. That's where something like mac and cheese, taco meat or crushed Doritos might come in.
“We want to give the taste of the big city in the small city,” Schrock said.
He said he knows there are lots of people who are too scared to go out to eat, but he said he’s lucky to be able to serve people who drive up, turning his cart into a makeshift drive-thru so people don’t have to get out of their cars.
Schrock said he wants to stay out and work from his carts for as long as he can.
“About 20 degrees is my cut off,” Schrock said. Not because he gets too cold, but because "I start having problems with the propane.”
Besides working from the carts, Schrock also does catering.
“A lot of employers are feeding their employees for working through everything,” Schrock said, “Employee lunches and things like that.”
Dog Eats Dog's weekly schedule can be found on its Facebook page: facebook.com/papaschrocks.
