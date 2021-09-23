Editor's Choice: 4 Brothers Grill & Bar

"Come as friends, leave as brothers" isn't just a catchy slogan for 4 Brothers Grill & Bar. Indeed, its menu is filled with family friendly foods. Don't believe us? Check out the 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. eatery's Twisted Brother Burger, Twisted Sister Sandwich (same as the burger, only with a chicken breast instead of a beef patty) and, even, the Hot Dad Burger, which is a one-half pound patty, topped with jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa Verde.