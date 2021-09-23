Editor's Choice: Main + Abbey

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City's Chef De Cuisine Kelly Bunkers always wants to give a rock and roll vibe to all of the meals served at Main + Abbey. What do we predict will be racing up the charts? Well, M + A's healthier take on Fish and Chips (Pilsner-battered walleye and English-style chips, served with grilled asparagus, malt vinegar and tartar sauce) is a contender. So is the Lobster + Rock Shrimp Roll (served with a decadent brown butter herb mayo). We're getting warmer. OK, how about M + A's Smash Hit Burger (made with two Kobe beef patties, American cheese, Heirloom tomatoes on a Brioche roll)? Uh-huh, that's a meal which will make your taste buds sing.