FINAL SAY: Junk food provides comfort, relaxation

So there’s a day that's all about eating junk food.
National Junk Food Day was July 21. I can’t help but think about my favorite snack foods and desserts - snack foods I could sit and eat on the couch all day or foods that are perfect for road trips.
Sour candy
Sour candy has always been a favorite snack of mine - but now, I have to be careful. If I eat too much at once, the citric acid ends up hurting my teeth.
This sucks because it’s hard when I want to enjoy Sour Sprees or Sour Skittles in my popcorn -- especially when I have no one to share it with. I don’t have family members causing the candy to sink to the bottom of the bowl, nor do I see a pair of big brown eyes begging me for the buttery goodness and whining until all the popcorn is gone.
Slim Jims
Slim Jims are great. What’s a family road trip without them? When my maternal grandparents were still alive, we would go to the store just to pick up things to snack on for the six-hour trip. One thing we always seemed to grab was a couple of boxes of Slim Jims.
Slim Jims would be the first thing to go, whether it was from kids eating them while enjoying a movie or my parents asking to hand them one.
Beef jerky might be the second thing to go. Then we would move on to any candy, like twisters.
Even if we had donuts, there would have been extras. They either dried out or we were all picky with the kinds of donuts we liked, so those were left behind.
Unfrosted Pop Tarts
My mom would buy them for us when she could, but she refused to get the frosted ones no matter how many times we asked.
I think she refused to buy the frosted because it had way too much sugar and most likely she didn’t want her kids bouncing off the walls.
Did we need sugar for that, though?
Little Debbies
In my humble opinion, this is one of the best junk foods to eat. Mostly because of the selection of different treats.
Personally, I tend to stick with the Cosmo Brownies and Honeybuns, but Little Debbies were some of the best after-school snacks I had around growing up. Unless there were homemade cookies. I would always choose cookies over those.
Girl Scout cookies
As someone who used to be a Girl Scout, needless to say I have eaten a lot of them throughout my life.
While I had some interest in selling to people just for the different prizes, I feel like I was more interested in hoarding them so I could have them to myself.
While there is a day that is meant for junk food, do any of us really need a reason to enjoy our favorite snacks?
I would say no because junk food helps comfort me after a long day, and it helps me relax. Sugar is a nice comfort while I watch TV, read or play games.
