FINAL SAY: Junk food provides comfort, relaxation

Beef jerky might be the second thing to go. Then we would move on to any candy, like twisters.

Even if we had donuts, there would have been extras. They either dried out or we were all picky with the kinds of donuts we liked, so those were left behind.

Unfrosted Pop Tarts

My mom would buy them for us when she could, but she refused to get the frosted ones no matter how many times we asked.

I think she refused to buy the frosted because it had way too much sugar and most likely she didn’t want her kids bouncing off the walls.

Did we need sugar for that, though?

Little Debbies

In my humble opinion, this is one of the best junk foods to eat. Mostly because of the selection of different treats.

Personally, I tend to stick with the Cosmo Brownies and Honeybuns, but Little Debbies were some of the best after-school snacks I had around growing up. Unless there were homemade cookies. I would always choose cookies over those.

Girl Scout cookies