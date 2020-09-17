Final Say: Orchards offer sweet fall retreat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the best things about this time of year is making the time to go to an apple orchard on the weekend.

For my family and me, it was a way not only to get apples from sweet trees, but also spend hours as a fun activity.

Even as I got older, I would look forward to the days we would go pick apples. I liked walking around, looking for something to snack on, while my parents gathered apples for baking.

Going to orchards gave me the freedom to go out and do something after being stuck all day indoors because of school or work. It sucks not being able to stretch your legs and forget about the stress from those activities.

It also sometimes was the last time I could go out and enjoy the warm weather before the snow hit. I'm not ready for winter.

Going to an apple orchard was also one of the few things I could enjoy during the fall season when I was a kid or teen. Mostly because it doesn't really have an age limit.