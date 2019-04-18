Some bite-sized facts for burger fanatics

There are certain days that your Weekender friends will always celebrate.

Christmas Day? Of course, Halloween? Boo ... yeah! And, certainly, Sept. 18.

What's Sept. 18, you ask? That's National Cheeseburger Day, as if you didn't already know.

Burgers are comfort food for many Americans. As a nation, we eat a whopping 50 billion burgers each year. If you're keeping score at home, that averages out to about three burgers per week.

Ever wonder what happened to McDonald's Mayor McCheese? Wait, didn't he hook up with some porn star? Nope, the mayor of McDonaldland was involved in a different sort of scandal. McDonald's saw itself sued by kid's show producers Sid and Marty Krofft, who thought Mayor McCheese looked a bit too much like TV's "H.R. Pufnstuf."

About 40 percent of all hamburgers contain cheese on it. A survey conducted by Red Robin stated that more than 70 percent of their customers want cheese on their patties.