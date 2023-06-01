Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the site manager for the Sioux City Farmers Market, Becky Barnes is a pro when it comes to overseeing outdoor events.

Every Wednesday and Saturday until the end of October, you'll see her assisting patrons and vendors on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue.

However, Barnes is also the new go-to person for the eighth annual Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, which is beginning its season from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, at Pearl Street Park on the corner of Seventh and Pearl Street.

The popular event, sponsored by Seaboard Triumph Foods, the city of Sioux City and Downtown Partners, will run every Friday until Aug. 25.

"Our Food Truck Fridays event is successful because we have some trucks who are here every week but we also have a few trucks who rotate in and out of the rotation," Barnes explained. "That keeps people coming back. We like familiar foods but we also want to try something new on occasion."

That is easy to do with food trucks, which have become ubiquitous over the years.

According to Zippia.com, a website specializing in data for employers as well as job seekers, there are currently more than 36,000 food truck businesses in the United States.

The market size of the U.S. food truck industry is estimated to be around $1.48 billion. It has been growing at an average annual rate of 9.9 percent for the past five years.

This is a far cry from the chuckwagons -- the precursor to the food truck -- which fed hungry cowboys who were herding cattle in the American southwest back in the day.

Today's food trucks are also very different from the "roach coaches" or the "gut trucks" that would set up shop around construction sites, providing affordable and portable grub for guys on the go.

Indeed, it is the Gen Xers and Millennials who are the most frequent consumers of food truck cuisine.

Which is a phenomenon that Downtown Partners executive director Ragen Cote had experienced firsthand.

Involved with Food Truck Fridays from the start, she admitted to being surprised at the number of young families who come every week.

"We always thought we'd get the downtown workers," Cote said. "You know, the city worker or the person who had an office nearby."

Increasingly, she began seeing moms and dads bringing their kids to Food Truck Fridays for an end-of-the-week treat.

Barnes agreed.

"Pearl Street Park has a nice, casual atmosphere where a family can sit in the shade and have a little summertime picnic," she said. "Also, being across the street from LaunchPAD Children's Museum probably doesn't hurt."

Another thing working in the favor of food trucks is the variety of cuisine, which is a major selling point for a self-admitted "foodie" like Cote.

"Years ago, people associated food truck foods as being stuff you'd get from the county fair," she suggested. "The selection is much greater than that."

For instance, a taco truck might have a deceptively simple menu of south-of-the-border eats, but chances are great that the ingredients are fresh and the recipes are authentic.

While a food truck might be to able to sell you a hot dog or a burger between two buns. Though don't be surprised if you'll get a gourmet dog or a burger with unique sauces and ingredients.

"Food trucks might be small businesses," Cote said. "They still have plenty of fans."

That's because food truck proprietors have master social media marketing.

Through platforms like Facebook, owners are able to inform customers of their daily destination on a regular basis.

"People will travel all over town for their favorite food truck," Cote said.

With Food Truck Fridays, canny gourmands will have their choice of up to ten food trucks all in one location.

"I think that is one of the reasons parents like Food Truck Fridays so much," Cote suggested. "Even the fussiest of kids will find something to eat each week."

The same might be true for Cote.

"I'd still be a food truck fan, with or without the Downtown Partners affiliation," she said.

So, does Cote have any recommendations?

"It all depends on what I'm in the mood for," she suggested. "Sometimes, I'll go for food from a favorite food truck or I'll try something new. Either way, I know I'll get something delicious and satisfying."