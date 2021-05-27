Food trucks get a permanent destination on Sioux City's West Seventh Street

In addition to Hong Kong Food Market, which La currently runs, W. Seventh Street is also home to a grocery store with an impressive selection of South-of-the-Border food items.

"Sioux City is so lucky to have such diverse businesses," La said. "John and I want Yummi Blox to uplift our surrounding area by bringing ever more diversity."

And, hopefully, it will bring more foot traffic to the area.

"Every business is within walking distance from each other," La explained. "We really are a tight-knit community."

For instance, La said she can easily walk from Hong Kong Food Market to Yummi Blox, which is two blocks away, in less than five minutes.

"If I was in a hurry, I could run here in even less time," the always-energetic La said.

We don't doubt that. After all, she has to keep pace with her six-month-old son Zeus.

"Yes, John and I did name our son after a Greek god," La said with a laugh. "No pressure there, right?"