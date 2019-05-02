Five facts about Cinco de Mayo

1. Los Angeles' Cinco de Mayo is larger than the one in Puebla, Mexico

If you're traveling through Los Angeles on May 5, expect to find most major streets blocked off for a city-wide party called Fiesta Broadway. The City of Angels is ground zero for Cinco de Mayo partiers.

2. Tequila Across America

Let's play Trivial Pursuit: Tequila Edition. The ten American states that consume the most tequila are New York, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Colorado, Nevada, California, Arkansas and Texas. Iowans, we're waiting for you to catch up!

3. May 5 is a bad day to be an avocado

According to the California Avocado Commission, more than 87 million pounds of avocado will be purchased expressly for Cinco de Mayo. Give thanks for good guac!

4. Sales in suds

Annually, Cinco de Mayo beers sales will be around $658 million. Now, that's a whole lotta cerveza!

5. Chihuahua racing? Why not?

If you're in the vicinity of Chandler, Arizona on May 5, check out the annual Cinco de Mayo Chihuahua races. No, we're not kidding. It's like the Kentucky Derby ... but with much shorter animal-athletes.