Gobblers & Goblets: Which wines should you serve with your Thanksgiving meal?

For instance, turkey gravy and stuffing can be savory while candied yams can tip the balance toward sweetness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is also an occasion where dinner is a bit more protracted than a sit-down meal. This means you want wine that'll wet one's whistle while the Macy's Day Parade is in full swing.

But what about the old adage of red wine with red meats and white wines with something a bit more birdy.

"The most important rule of food and wine pairings is that there are no rules, only guidelines," Meyers said.

Having said that, please do not pair a fruity and acidic Framboise with anything in the pumpkin family.

"I don't know what it is but tart raspberry mixed with pumpkin spice just isn't very appealing," Meyers said.

But Framboise and a hunk of chocolate cake? Dessert of the Gods!

On the other hand, a nice chilled wine is exceptional no matter what you stuff in your face.

"Just put a chillled wine in the fridge for 30 to 45 minutes," Meyer said. "Then, you'll have a real crowd-pleaser."

Simply, remember that red wines have a shelf life of about 3 to 5 days while white can still be drinkable for 5 to 7 days.