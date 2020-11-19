Hard Rock's Main + Abbey brings plenty of gobble-gobble to a five-course Turkey Day feast

After working at various top eateries in Vegas for nine years, Bunkers relocated to Washington, D.C., to work at Le Diplomate before returning to Sioux City a few years ago.

Even now after working for Hard Rock, he still considers himself a French chef.

"No matter what cuisine you work in, everything utilizes classic French techniques," Bunkers said.

However, his Thanksgiving is anything but fusion.

"I tried to stay as close to our guest's expectations as possible," Bunkers said. "Still, don't call my menu a typical Thanksgiving spread. 'Typical' in my mind equals boring."

CRANBERRY MULES & APPLE PIE MARTINIS? WHY NOT?

M+A's food and beverage manager Zach Kreider agreed. That's why he and fellow mixologists will be making such unusual-but-festive drinks as cranberry mules, apple pie martinis as well as few Hot Toddies.

"We are incorporating Thanksgiving ingredients, even with our cocktails," he said. "We all think about family meals around the holidays. At least I do."

In fact, Kreider learned how to make food with his family. Or, at least, that's where he mastered the fine art of making "Ants on a Log."