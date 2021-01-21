Hawks Coffee Shop is many things under one Sergeant Bluff roof

In fact, the pandemic allowed the enterprising coffee shop owner to add to Hawks’ list of goods.

“When you need a last-minute gift item, there really isn’t a place to go in Sergeant Bluff,” Nelson said. “This is why I began providing shelf space to local, small businesses which could benefit from extra exposure.”

MORE FOOD, MORE DRINK

And once COVID-19 restriction were loosened, she and her team began beefing up the food and drink offerings.

In addition to cupcakes, Hawks began serving muffins, mini cheesecakes as well as breakfast sandwiches for the morning crowd.

Later in the day came a slew of food items like paninis, flatbread pizzas and specialty soups and sandwiches.

A PLACE TO MEET IN A SMALL TOWN

Also expanding was Hawks’ rep as a community hangout.

A mother of a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old, Nelson loved that her kids could bicycle anywhere in Sergeant Bluff, a Woodbury County community with a population of just under 4,230 people.

But what happens when it is too cold for kids to play outside? Why not cycle over to Hawks?