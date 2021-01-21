Hawks Coffee Shop is many things under one Sergeant Bluff roof

SERGEANT BLUFF – Ed Hawks became famous for his decadently rich and gooey fudge.
Even after his death, Hawks’ family is still trying to figure out a way to replicate the South Dakota cattle rancher’s secret recipe.
“Apparently, my brother has the magic touch,” Hawks’ stepdaughter Cyndi Nelson said with a sigh. “His fudge come the closest.”
This isn’t to say that Nelson hasn’t adapted Hawks’ elusive fudge recipe herself.
Indeed, Ed’s Famous Fudge is one of the most popular flavored coffees available at Hawks Coffee Shop, a 110 Gaul Drive coffee shop that owner Nelson named after her stepdad.
“I think Ed would be happy that his famous fudge continues to attract a following,” Nelson said. “That would make him smile.”
Actually, Hawks Coffee Shop has also been attracting a significant following since Nelson opened the business more than a year ago.
Not only does the quaint coffee house serve expertly brewed coffees, lattes and teas, it also has fresh-baked goods, an expanding breakfast and lunch food menu, wine, beer and even a nice gift section.
That’s not to mention, a Sunday evening yoga class, trivia nights and, on occasion, a murder mystery party.
Um ... a coffee shop has all of that under one roof!
“I knew if any coffee shop in a small town could be successful, it had to be more than a coffee shop,” Nelson explained. “You can see, Hawks Coffee Shop is much more than just a coffee shop.”
A SPACE FOR CELEBRATION
A former social worker and current sociology professor, Nelson loved hosting events out of her family’s Sergeant Bluff home.
To be fair, she enjoyed such events much more than her husband.
“It was my husband who suggested that I look for commercial space that might work for bridal showers, craft nights and kid events,” Nelson said. “Plus it could also be a place where you could grab some coffee and, maybe, a smoothie.”
Starting Hawks in January 2020, Nelson said business was better than anticipated. That was due to her friend Melinda Backelmann, whose artistic “Love at First Bite” cupcakes gained attention online.
HOW A PANDEMIC IMPACTED A BUSINESS PLAN
Then, concerns over coronavirus hit, jeopardizing the just-opened shop.
“Thank goodness we had a drive-thru window,” Nelson said. “That, at least, kept us afloat.”
In fact, the pandemic allowed the enterprising coffee shop owner to add to Hawks’ list of goods.
“When you need a last-minute gift item, there really isn’t a place to go in Sergeant Bluff,” Nelson said. “This is why I began providing shelf space to local, small businesses which could benefit from extra exposure.”
MORE FOOD, MORE DRINK
And once COVID-19 restriction were loosened, she and her team began beefing up the food and drink offerings.
In addition to cupcakes, Hawks began serving muffins, mini cheesecakes as well as breakfast sandwiches for the morning crowd.
Later in the day came a slew of food items like paninis, flatbread pizzas and specialty soups and sandwiches.
A PLACE TO MEET IN A SMALL TOWN
Also expanding was Hawks’ rep as a community hangout.
A mother of a 9-year-old and a 12-year-old, Nelson loved that her kids could bicycle anywhere in Sergeant Bluff, a Woodbury County community with a population of just under 4,230 people.
But what happens when it is too cold for kids to play outside? Why not cycle over to Hawks?
“Part of me wanted my coffee shop to be a place that could host kids’ birthday parties, school break art classes and, perhaps. ‘Amazing Race’-style events for children who loved a challenge,” Nelson said.
“We have the space. Plus we love to have fun.”
This is readily apparent from the books and games which fill the nooks and crannies of her coffee shop.
A FAMILY’S LEGACY
At the front of Hawks is a section dedicated to Nelson’s family.
It includes photos of the cattle ranch that the Hawks Family owned for many years, outside of Sturgis, S.D., plus there are also a few photos of Ed Hawks, himself.
“This is my favorite photo of my stepdad,” Nelson said, holding up a laminated photo of the late farmer.
Wait, is that an iguana on Ed Hawks’ head?
“He was quite the character,” Nelson said with a laugh. “Everybody loved this humor and cherished his friendship.”
Don’t forget that Ed Hawks was also known for making particularly outstanding fudge.
“Hawks wouldn’t be Hawks if it wasn’t for Ed’s Famous Fudge,” Nelson said. “We’ll never forget that.”