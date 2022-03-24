High school kids craft culinary creations (*Spoiler: burgers with bling and sandwiches with zing!)

How do you make a better burger?

If you ask Cesar Ayala, that means using a cheese-stuffed beef patty, fresh veggies, a secret sauce and, on top of the bun, a glittery piece of gold leaf.

"We call this the Bling Burger, for obviously reasons," the North High School sophomore said while unveiling the culinary creation.

Ayala was one of the culinary pathway students participating in North's second annual "Food Truck Wars."

According to teacher Kelsey Miller, the two-day competition was sponsored by the National Restaurant Association's ProStart program.

A national program that reaches approximately 130,000 students in more than 1,700 high schools is geared toward kids wanting to make a career in the restaurant industry.

"With the 'Food Truck Wars,' student must work in teams, coming up with a concept for a food truck, estimating food and labor costs, developing a marketing plan while making menu items that will impress the public," Miller explained.

Easy-peasy, right? Not according to Emily Aragon, the brain behind Fetch 'N Fries.

"Creating a menu was just a small part of what we did," the junior said. "Gathering all of labor and food costs required more math than I was used to."

But ensuring Fetch 'N Fries' signature Chili Fries wasn't a day in the park, either according to Aragon's teammate Ume Vong.

"Originally, there was a lot of brown going on the plate," Vong, a junior, noted. "To make it look appetizing, we added more types of colorful ingredients."

While Aragon is a marketing whiz, Vong is more comfortable in food preparation.

"I'd like to open an Asian restaurant some day," Vong said.

Soup & Subs' impresario Adam Embrock has similar aspirations.

A North sophomore, he already has fast-food experience, via time spent working at Culver's.

More significantly, Embrock admitted to a Food Network addiction.

"I don't have one favorite chef," he said. "I like 'em all."

Which is diplomatic since Embrock needed to impress the masses.

"We came up with plenty of menu ideas before settling for something simple," he said.

Well, simple is a bit deceptive if you ask his Soup & Subs' teammate Jessica Schweers.

"Out soup is a rustic tomato basil while our sandwich is a grilled cheese made with different types of cheeses," Schweers, a junior, explained. "We're making comfort food while elevating it."

Even though Soups & Subs' souped-up menu had the wow factor, the mobile eatery's slogan -- "It's Truckin' Good" -- would be hard to beat.

That was before we saw Do You Feel Me, Dogg? which was headed up by senior Alex Lastor.

"Our menu is all about the loaded street hot dog," he said as his teammates added a bacon-wrapped dog to a bun before topping it with onions, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and a smear of ketchup and mustard. "Looks pretty good, doesn't it?"

Tyson Sanchez thought so.

Sanchez, the restaurateur behind the Daga's on Wheels food truck and the Daga's on Broadway Steakhouse, was one of the industry professionals invited to critique the event.

"The kids are learning that there is so much more to managing a restaurant than making food," he said. "You're dealing with personnel issues as well as food supply issues."

Both issues are proving to be problematic, even for a veteran chef like Sanchez.

"There is a labor pool shortage in the food industry," he said. "The work is hard but it can also be rewarding if you have the tight kids of ethic."

However, even a top-notch staff can't succeed if the food isn't there.

"Food costs have been high and will likely stay that way," Sanchez said. "As a restaurant owner, you have to examine what is a fair price for a menu item."

"You don't want to price something that is too steep for your market," he continued.

This type of no-nonsense advice is valuable for students, according to instructor Miller.

"Kids are drawn to the food industry because they'd been exposed to it their entire lives," she said. "With the increased popularity of food trucks, owning your own business is increasingly becoming a viable opportunity."

In the end, Do You Feel Me, Dogg's street dogs won the first day of Food Truck Wars while El Patron's red birria tacos proved victorious on day two.

Soup & Subs' Embrock enjoys the excitement of life in a restaurant, he had another after high school career path.

"I'd love to be a personal chef someday," he said. "That's my big goal."

